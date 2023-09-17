Storms Drop Hailstones The Size Of Walnuts On Parts Of The Valencian Community

By Chris King • 17 September 2023 • 18:57

Image of hailstones that fell in the Valencian Community. Credit: Twitter@Valencia_WX

AS forecast, storms brought heavy rainfall to the interior of Valencia province this Sunday, September 16.

Residents of Requena municipality described hailstones the size of walnuts falling in the area this afternoon. Images and video footage posted on the valenciaWeather ‘X’ account showed what had occurred in the region.

The storm moved towards Camp de Túria accompanied by a spectacular display of lightning strikes by the time it reached the towns of ​​Llíria and Benissanó. Numerous users on social media posted videos showing the terrible weather they were experiencing.

It subsequently continued spreading in a northeasterly direction towards the municipalities of Calderona, Marines, Olocau and Gátova.

Video footage published by ValenciaWeather showed a huge storm brewing over the town of Sagunto only a few minutes ago.

A tweet from AEMET at 4:20 pm warned: ‘Storms of strong or very strong intensity south of the Plana de Utiel-Requena. Large hail likely in the Campo Arcís area at this time’.

Tormentas de intensidad fuerte o muy fuerte al sur de la Plana de Utiel-Requena. Granizo grande probable en la zona de Campo Arcís en estos momentos. pic.twitter.com/uDdh6lFBtK — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 17, 2023

Another post from the experts about 90 minutes later, accompanied by satellite footage, informed: ‘In addition to the very heavy rain and large hail in the areas where the first storm has been circulating, strong gusts of wind have also been recorded. 80 km/h in Bétera and 58 in Llíria’.

Además de la lluvia de intensidad muy fuerte y el granizo grande por las zonas por donde ha ido circulando la primera tormenta, también se han registrado fuertes rachas de viento. 80 km/h en Bétera y 58 en Llíria. — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 17, 2023

In its weather forecast, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency had predicted cloudy intervals with scattered showers and storms, locally strong in Valencia and Castellón during the afternoon.

Their forecast came true early in the afternoon when several storm centres started to form in the interior and threatened to hover over the coast.

Temperatures were not expected to register any significant changes during the day, although they are predicted to fall on Monday 17.

Another DANA is expected to affect the Valencian Community on Wednesday 20, according to the weather experts, although it is not known yet whether the region will face conditions as terrible as those experienced during the last one recently.