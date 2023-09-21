The Solheim Cup: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Rosters And More

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 17:20

The 2023 Solheim Cup is taking place from tomorrow for three days, and thousands of people are set to flock to Malaga, Spain for the exciting event.

Spain has certainly been infected with golf fever as one of the most exciting and fiercely contested team tournaments hits these shores with Team Europe and Team USA set to clash over the weekend for Solheim Cup glory below is all you need to know as Europe look to defend their crown.

How The Solheim Cup Works

The competition brings together the 12 best players from the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the 12 best from the US Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the way the teams select their players is different for both.

For Team Europe, they have the two players who have topped the European Tour’s Solheim Cup points in 2023, then it’s the six highest-ranked players who are eligible, along with four captain’s picks.

Team USA, however, picks the top seven players on the LPGA’s Solheim Cup points list, the two top players from the Rolex Rankings, and then, of course, three picks from their respective captain.

The event itself takes place over three days and will be in Malaga this year. The first two days consist of a morning session of foursome matches (two golfers from each team pair up and take turns having s shot using the same ball), and also an afternoon session of four-ball matches with each member of a pair using their own ball, but only the lowest score is used for the overall team score.

Listen to the crowd on the first hole at the Solheim Cup. And this is only a practice day! Roll on tomorrow. Make history!! 🙌🇪🇺@LETgolf @SolheimCupEuro @HullCharley pic.twitter.com/csP8aDPsIW — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 21, 2023

The third, and final day, is all about the singles matches with all 12 members taking on someone from the other team there are 28 points in total up for grabs here, with a winner picking up one point, and each player getting a half-point in the case of a tie.

Solheim Cup Teams

Team USA’s captain is Stacy Lewis and she will be backed up and supported by her vice-skippers Angela Stanford, Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis.

Lewis has picked 12 further players and the best that America has to offer as they look to build up some momentum heading into the Ryder Cup.

Lilia Vu

Nelly Korda

Allisen Copruz

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Lexi Thompson

Rose Zhang

Angel Yin

Ally Ewing

Cheyenne Knight

For Team Europe, it’s going to be the Norweigan Suzann Petterson who will be leading them over the weekend and hoping to become back-to-back champions.

Petterson has picked three vice-captains for the weekend and they are Anna Nodqvist, Laura Davies and Caroline Martens who will help to lead another 12 golfers to glory, and they include.

Celine Boutier

Charley Hull

Leona Maguire

Georgia Hall

Linn Grant

Carlota Ciganda

Anna Nordqvist

Madelene Sagstrom

Gemma Dryburgh

Emily K. Pedersen

Caroline Hedwall

How To Watch The Solheim Cup

Sky Sports will broadcast the entire tournament in Spain and will provide extensive coverage from all three days for viewers this will include live feeds and also highlights and analysis from the day’s action, while people can also stream the action on Peacock’s website and app, below is the full schedule.

Friday, September 22: 6:30 am – 6:30 pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)

Saturday, September 23: 6:30 am – 6:30 pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)

Sunday, September 24: 9 am – 6 pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)