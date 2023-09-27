By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 9:40

The official Premier League logo on a flag.

According to stats provided by Betfred, Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson is outperforming countless top European strikers this year when it comes to goals per minute.

Since Wilson helped Bournemouth earn promotion into the Premier League in 2015 he has proven himself to be a prolific striker in front of goal netting 83 times in just 171 starts, but he’s always been held back.

This is because Wilson has been a rather injury-prone striker during his time in the top flight having suffered two damaging ACL injuries while leading the line for Bournemouth, and since he joined Newcastle he’s missed 57 games due to injuries.

Wilson even brought about more competition at Newcastle on himself by picking up a knock against Manchester City last season, leaving Eddie Howe with no fit and available strikers besides the misfiring Chris Wood, so Alexander Isak was brought into the club.

Callum Wilson outperforms Haaland, Salah and Kane

The England international is now Newcastle’s fourth-highest all-time scorer, only behind Andy Cole, Shola Ameobi, Peter Beardsley and, of course, Alan Shearer but despite achieving that feat, his success in front of goal this year has seemingly gone under the radar.

Betfred have tweeted that Wilson currently boasts a better goals-per-minute ratio than some of the deadliest and most feared strikers on the planet.

⏱ | Callum Wilson has scored a league goal every 82 minutes on average this year. That's a better rate than… 🇳🇴 Haaland

🇫🇷 Mbappé

🇳🇬 Osimhen

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane

🇪🇬 Salah

🇫🇷 Benzema

🇵🇱 Lewandowski #NUFC — Betfred (@Betfred) September 25, 2023

This list includes Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich and England captain Harry Kane, and even the deadly Mohamed Salah.

How many goals has Wilson scored for Newcastle?

According to the stats, after netting in Newcastle’s 8-0 victory away to Sheffield United, Wilson is now averaging a goal every 82 minutes in the league, which is sensational for someone who has played for teams fighting at the bottom of the Premier League the majority of his time in the top flight.

For Newcastle alone, Wilson has netted 42 goals in just 52 league starts, so a lot of people need to be putting more respect on the England striker’s name, and if it wasn’t for his shocking injury record he would be likely be regarded as one of the best strikers to have graced the English top flight.

Wilson looks to be settled on Newcastle having signed a new contract extension and is seemingly thriving off the pressure and competition provided by his fellow striker, Isak, with the pair of them having scored six times between them already this term.