Jihadist In ‘Advanced State Of Radicalisation’ Arrested In Burgos Town Of Briviesca

By Chris King • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 21:56

Silhouette of a terrorist. Credit: Prazis Images/Shutterstock.com

AN individual said to be in an ‘advanced state of radicalisation’ was arrested by National Police officers in the town of Briviesca in Burgos.

According to a statement, he is suspected of participating in crimes of self-indoctrination with terrorist purposes, the indoctrination of third parties and the glorification of terrorism.

It was confirmed that the detainee had suffered a strong radicalisation process and had been observed openly expressing his intention to ‘wage Jihad’ either in Spain or abroad, as reported by larazon.es this Thursday, September 28.

An investigation was launched into his activities

When experts in the fight against terrorism detected an individual at the start of the year who had consumed a large amount of radical and violent jihadist material, an investigation was launched into his activities.

He was found to have viewed a large amount of extremely violent and terrorist glorifying material. He was clearly in an advanced state of radicalisation they explained.

The detainee had allegedly tried to indoctrinate recruits to DAESH

With the help of social networks, the man was also suspected of attempting to recruit others and of indoctrinating them in jihadist theses.

These actions included showing potential recruits videos from production companies related to DAESH that featured beheadings, individual, and group executions.

In addition to openly stating that he was willing to commit violent actions in Spain or wherever he was at the time, the detainee has reportedly hardened his radical discourse of encouraging terrorist attacks in recent months.

A young Moroccan jihadist was detained in Pamplona

This latest success by the Spanish security services only goes to show the excellent work being carried out in Spain to keep citizens safe. Earlier this month, a Moroccan male was detained in the city of Pamplona in Navarre.

He was arrested on suspicion of his alleged participation in terrorist collaboration crimes. The suspected 19-year-old jihadist allegedly aligned himself with the postulates of DAESH.

A police raid on his home allegedly uncovered hundreds of manuals for the production of explosives for terrorist self-training and was also was known to be involved in the indoctrination and recruitment of others to DAESH.