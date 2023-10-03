Face masks become mandatory in certain UK hospitals amid rise in Covid cases

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 12:19

Face masks now required to be worn in area of some UK hospitals.

Amid a drastic rise in Covid cases, people in certain areas of Leicester’s hospitals will be required to wear a face covering once again.

It now seems like a long and distant memory or even a nightmare for a lot of people, the whole of the UK and large parts of the world were being told they had to wear a face mask when entering public places to help stop the spread of Covid 19.

This saw people in pubs, restaurants, shopping centres and supermarkets donning blue face masks or cloth ones that were able to last longer, and it made for scary sights and something almost like out of an apocalyptic film.

Following the rollout of vaccines and people building up immunity, these rules and restrictions were slowly but surely lifted and for years now, people have not even had to think about wearing a mask unless they want to through their own choice.

However, things may be going back to a worrying past with COVID cases on the rise in certain areas of the United Kingdom as summer comes to an end and winter begins to approach, meaning the most vulnerable are going to be at high risk.

Face masks mandatory in UK hospitals amid rise in COVID cases

This is what is happening in Leicester right now because patients are picking up a new brand of COVID-19 and infections are on the rise in critical areas for patients, which has forced drastic action to be taken.

The University Hospitals of Leicester have claimed that infections remain ‘low’ at the moment, but want to be proactive and keep the number of cases down, so the introduction of mandatory masks is what they’ve called upon.

Face coverings are now required in critical areas of the Leicester Royal Infirmary, the Leicester General and Glenfield Hospital, senior medical have claimed.

To protect patients in critical conditions this appears to be a sensible approach with masks not being required in non-clinical places such as offices, lifts, restaurants and corridors, meaning the majority of people will not have to wear one.

COVID cases appears to be on the rise in the United Kingdom

Julie Hogg, the UHL’s chief nurse has been speaking about the decision and she said: “We are constantly monitoring Covid-19 levels in our hospitals, and as a result, we are reintroducing mask wearing in clinical areas.

“The number of patients testing positive for Covid remains low but has increased, and we are determined to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues and visitors to the hospital.

“Mask wearing is not mandatory in non-clinical spaces, such as offices, lifts, restaurants and corridors, but we will keep the situation under review.”

This decision certainly won’t please people who didn’t take up the vaccine and have called it out in recent times, as well as ones who thought they had left all of that behind in the past and it was no more than just a nightmare, but if it saves people then there should be no complaints.