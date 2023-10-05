Puzzle Solutions Edition 1996

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lash; 2 Hush; 3 Herr; 4 Rife; 5 Etch; 6 Hack; 7 Kelp; 8 Peak; 9 Kiss; 10 Safe; 11 Ease; 12 Exit; 13 Tool; 14 Less; 15 Stag; 16 Grin. POINTER

1 San Marino; 2 Parables; 3 Joists; 4 Bessie Smith; 5 Al Jolson; 6 1990; 7 Managua; 8 Papillon; 9 Paprika; 10 Worcestershire.

Across: 1 Recite; 4 Shield; 9 Lead to believe; 10 Regales; 11 Tithe; 12 Adapt; 14 Trail; 18 Salvo; 19 Musical; 21 Accident-prone; 22 Ensure; 23 Tackle.

Down: 1 Rulers; 2 Changed places; 3 Total; 5 Holster; 6 Electric clock; 7 Diesel; 8 Abase; 13 Plodder; 15 Escape; 16 Omens; 17 Allege; 20 Sepia.

Across: 1 Grave; 6 Mitre; 9 Ivories; 10 Spice; 11 Align; 12 Cease; 13 Marital; 15 Eat; 17 Atom; 18 Beaver; 19 Shoes; 20 Castle; 22 Ache; 24 Hit; 25 Tractor; 26 Avoid; 27 Bible; 28 Icing; 29 Origami; 30 Ogles; 31 Panto.

Down: 2 Repeat; 3 Victim; 4 Eve; 5 Cruel; 6 Measles; 7 Isle; 8 Reggae; 12 Cache; 13 Match; 14 Roost; 15 Evict; 16 Trier; 18 Beard; 19 Slivers; 21 Ailing; 22 Acacia; 23 Hornet; 25 Tinge; 26 Aloe; 28 Imp.

Across: 1 Topic, 4 Peeled, 9 Initial, 10 Try on, 11 Gate, 12 Cadenas, 13/18 Ask for, 14 Ball, 16 Asar, 20 Ayúdeme, 21 Swan, 24 Brand, 25 Imagine, 26 Evocar, 27 Media.

Down: 1 Things, 2 Print, 3 Crib, 5 Estudiar, 6 Leyenda, 7 Danish, 8 Flock, 13 Almendra, 15 Acusado, 17 Hambre, 18 Feliz, 19 Antena, 22 Weird, 23 Calm.

alum, auld, caul, clue, cued, culm, dual, duce, duel, dune, laud, lieu, lune, maul, menu, mule, nude, ulna, adieu, clued, cumin, ducal, dunce, ileum, indue, lucid, lumen, miaul, ulnae, uncle, acumen, alumni, induce, lumina, mauled, nuclei, uncial, unclad, unlace, unlade, unmade, include, maudlin, nuclide, unlaced, UNCLAIMED.

EASY

HARD

