Puzzle Solutions Edition 1996

By Eugenia • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 10:24

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lash; 2 Hush; 3 Herr; 4 Rife; 5 Etch; 6 Hack; 7 Kelp; 8 Peak; 9 Kiss; 10 Safe; 11 Ease; 12 Exit; 13 Tool; 14 Less; 15 Stag; 16 Grin. POINTER

QUICK QUIZ

1 San Marino; 2 Parables; 3 Joists; 4 Bessie Smith; 5 Al Jolson; 6 1990; 7 Managua; 8 Papillon; 9 Paprika; 10 Worcestershire.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Recite; 4 Shield; 9 Lead to believe; 10 Regales; 11 Tithe; 12 Adapt; 14 Trail; 18 Salvo; 19 Musical; 21 Accident-prone; 22 Ensure; 23 Tackle.
Down: 1 Rulers; 2 Changed places; 3 Total; 5 Holster; 6 Electric clock; 7 Diesel; 8 Abase; 13 Plodder; 15 Escape; 16 Omens; 17 Allege; 20 Sepia.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grave; 6 Mitre; 9 Ivories; 10 Spice; 11 Align; 12 Cease; 13 Marital; 15 Eat; 17 Atom; 18 Beaver; 19 Shoes; 20 Castle; 22 Ache; 24 Hit; 25 Tractor; 26 Avoid; 27 Bible; 28 Icing; 29 Origami; 30 Ogles; 31 Panto.
Down: 2 Repeat; 3 Victim; 4 Eve; 5 Cruel; 6 Measles; 7 Isle; 8 Reggae; 12 Cache; 13 Match; 14 Roost; 15 Evict; 16 Trier; 18 Beard; 19 Slivers; 21 Ailing; 22 Acacia; 23 Hornet; 25 Tinge; 26 Aloe; 28 Imp.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Topic, 4 Peeled, 9 Initial, 10 Try on, 11 Gate, 12 Cadenas, 13/18 Ask for, 14 Ball, 16 Asar, 20 Ayúdeme, 21 Swan, 24 Brand, 25 Imagine, 26 Evocar, 27 Media.
Down: 1 Things, 2 Print, 3 Crib, 5 Estudiar, 6 Leyenda, 7 Danish, 8 Flock, 13 Almendra, 15 Acusado, 17 Hambre, 18 Feliz, 19 Antena, 22 Weird, 23 Calm.

NONAGRAM

alum, auld, caul, clue, cued, culm, dual, duce, duel, dune, laud, lieu, lune, maul, menu, mule, nude, ulna, adieu, clued, cumin, ducal, dunce, ileum, indue, lucid, lumen, miaul, ulnae, uncle, acumen, alumni, induce, lumina, mauled, nuclei, uncial, unclad, unlace, unlade, unmade, include, maudlin, nuclide, unlaced, UNCLAIMED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

