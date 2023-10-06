Watch as Ryder Cup clubhouse erupts in flames

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Updated: 06 Oct 2023 • 11:12

The Ryder Cup golf club house in Rome has ggone up in flames. Image: Receptional

Less than a week on from Europe’s iconic Ryder Cup victory, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome has been engulfed in flames.

Team Europe managed to keep up a very impressive record on home soil which has seen them go unbeaten for over 30 years now, and they were largely helped by a dominating first day in the foursomes and four-ball games.

However, that no appears to be nothing more than a distant memory for the people associated with and working at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club as they’ve witnessed it go up in flames at a rapid speed.

There was widespread panic around the golf clubhouse in Rome when it was alight and sent smoke and flames swirling up into the sky on Thursday 6, October, which will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of people who had been at the course just a few days ago.

According to reports, the Italian fire brigade had managed to control the blaze and had it totally under control, however, there will of course need to be a full investigation as to what caused the fire to occur.

It’s believed that this blaze took place near the 18th green and pillars of smoke could indeed be seen from the city’s northeastern region of Guidonia yesterday night and authorities even contemplated evacuating local residents.

Insane footage from Marco Simone today, hopefully no injuries/ casualties #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/f1z333I9Q5 — Conor Nolan (@ConorN11) October 5, 2023

While this step was not needed, it does highlight just how serious and angry the fire was at the famous golf course, although the fire services did do a great job of containing the fire as it’s said to haven’t spread any further than the clubhouse.

What’s even better is that reports have claimed that nobody was injured or hurt during the blaze, which is quite remarkable when you look at the videos of how angry the flames appeared to be.

Rome fire is now under investigation

A spokesperson for the Ryder Cup has been speaking about the incident just a few days after they held a weekend-long tournament in Rome, they said: “A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon.

“Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07pm local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

As mentioned by the spokesperson for the historic golf tournament, there is currently an investigation into the root of this massive blaze, because it must have been something serious to cause so much fire to break out.