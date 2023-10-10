Jenni Hermoso: Image Tarnished By Rubiales World Cup Kiss

By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 16:47

Jenni Hermoso says her image has been tarnished over the kiss Luis Rubiales gave her after the World Cup final earlier this summer.

The Women’s World Cup final took place between Spain and England, and the Spanish came out narrow, but worthy winners.

As the celebrations began during the trophy ceremony, though, Hermoso was given a non-consensual kiss by Rubiales, kicking off an incredible storm that has overshadowed the team’s achievement to some extent unfortunately.

And now, for the first time, we can read Hermoso’s statement to prosecutors, with Spanish TV broadcasting her comments, as per the BBC.

Hermoso talks about Rubiales kiss

It is the first time Hermoso’s account has been heard in her own words, where she tells the prosecutors that “clearly I felt disrespected” as a player and a person.

Broadcast by Telecinco in Spain, Hermoso complains that her image has been tarnished by the Spanish Football Federation. Recalling the event, she describes hugging now ex-Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales and telling him: “We’ve done it.” Before he told her the victory was “thanks to her,” and he put his lips on hers.

“I didn’t expect it,” she says. “I didn’t do anything to land myself in that situation… how could I expect it in that scenario of a medal ceremony at a World Cup final?” Hermoso also revealed that Spanish football federation officials approached her and asked her to get off the team bus during the journey away from the ground after the game to sign a press statement for the world’s media saying that the kiss was mutual. “I didn’t say a single word of that text,” she said, “I felt coerced again.” Hermoso also explained how Rubiales approached her on the plane home, asking her to appear in a video with him as his two daughters were crying. Rubiales has denied sexually assaulting and coercing the footballer and he eventually resigned over the outcry.