By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 15:28

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez booed at National Day military parade.

Spain’s acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, was greeted with a chorus of booes at the National Day military parade.

On what is a day of celebrating Spain and everything that the country stands for, acting Prime Minister Sanchez was forced to stand and welcome boos from people who had turned out for the Spanish National Day military parade in Madrid.

The people of Spain are clearly growing tired and frustrated as Sanchez is attempting to get his way into power by reasoning and trying to work with separatist parties of Catalonia, as that is likely the only way he will become the permanent Prime Minister of Spain.

Sanchez was but aloft on a platform in Madrid on Thursday, October 12, while he took in the military parade which was happening at the Neptune fountain alongside King Felipe VI, who has given his backing to Sanchez to form a government.

Pedro Sanchez booed on National Day of Spain

The King himself appears to be growing frustrated by the lack of action being taken in government, so has entrusted the country’s acting Prime Minister to form a government the best way he can, which seems to be by bending to some demands from separatist parties.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Sanchez has been jeered by the people of Spain who clearly have not warmed to the idea of him being the Prime Minister on a full-time basis with other national holidays seeing him booed in a similar way.

What is most alarming and worrying is that Sanchez was not spoken about on the public announcement system, meaning that people were not aware of his attendance, until he walked along the street with Spain’s King.

📺 TV en DIRECTO | Gritos de "que te vote Txapote" en el desfile de la Fiesta Nacional del 12 de octubre, mientras el Rey saluda a las autoridades junto a Pedro Sánchez https://t.co/oCTWkEDhbw pic.twitter.com/990ju2UmZs — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) October 12, 2023

The only reason why this would happen is to try and limit the amount of booing and jeering which would come his way if people had known from the beginning that he was going to be in attendance on such a special holiday.

It has been reported that the chants and jeers from the crowd could be heard on TV for everyone to hear at home and those who were unable to be in the capital city for this parade, which will certainly resonate with people.

Why do some Spanish people not want Pedro Sanchez in power?

Sanchez must be careful how serious and deep he runs with the separatist parties, because if he ends up coming short in terms of a majority, then there will be another general election later this year, and people are very unlikely to vote for him into power knowing what he is willing to do.

These boos have only been used by Sanchez’s opposition and opposers with former deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesia, claiming that:

“The applause for the head of state and the boos for the government only express the obvious: the monarchy is a political symbol for the right and the extreme right.

“No one else’s. An institution that only generates adhesion from that part of the country has a very compromised future.”

It remains to be seen if Sanchez will be able to strike up a working relationship with the necessary Catalonian parties, but if he does and ends up getting in power, a lot of people are going to be very unhappy based off what happened in Madrid today.