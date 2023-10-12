By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 13:14

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and her partner, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett Smith has dropped the huge revelation in a recent interview in which she claimed the pair split back in 2016 but have never felt the right time to go public about their separation, so have instead kept it under wraps for a very long time.

However, Pinkett Smith is soon set to release her own memoir titled ‘Worthy‘ which is set to be released next week, so she has been doing publicity for it and decided to share this truth ahead of the release next week.

It’s claimed that when they split the pair were simply ‘exhausted’ with trying to make things work between them and that they simply were no longer able to live in a happy marriage.

When did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett split up?

The pair have long not been living together, but have indeed been making public appearances as a couple to try and fool people about their faltering relationship, none more so popular than at the 94th Academy Awards.

This moment will go down in history as one of the most shocking and jaw-dropping moments caught on TV between two celebrities when Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock, with many believing it was all part of an elaborate joke.

Jada said her & Will Smith were done before the 👋 with Chris Rock 👀

pic.twitter.com/Z3zECZkuuU — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 11, 2023

However, it quickly became clear that this was no stunt and that Smith had taken offence to a joke Rock made toward his wife and how she suffers from alopecia before then returning to his seat and instructing Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

That incident perhaps took the glare off of the pair who were living together but acting as if nothing was wrong in their relationship, but as Jada has now revealed to NBC, there was indeed no relationship at all.

Why did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett separate?

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,’ She said. “I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Despite having been split for seven years, Pinkett Smith has admitted that they are still legally together having never filed for a divorce or even tried to move on to other people, due to a commitment they made prior to going their separate ways.

Pinkett Smith added: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

It looks as though the pair still very much respect each other and want to still be in one another’s lives, otherwise, they would’ve filed for a legal divorce, although the future does indeed look unclear following this revelation and the truth being out in the public.