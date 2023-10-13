Puzzle Solutions Edition 1997

By Eugenia • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 9:43

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Girl; 2 Leaf; 3 Fury; 4 Yarn; 5 Near; 6 Rung; 7 Gala; 8 Acid; 9 Deed; 10 Derv; 11 Vast; 12 Till; 13 Lino; 14 Ouch; 15 Hour; 16 Rich. ANCHOVY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Tom and Jerry; 2 Vestal Virgins; 3 Barbados; 4 Elbow; 5 Mount Vesuvius; 6 Electrolysis; 7 Hand; 8 Barbershop quartet; 9 Tony Hancock; 10 El Dorado.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Boat race; 5 Amid; 9 Stag; 10 Inkwells; 11 Vista; 12 Coterie; 13 Change of heart; 18 Distrust; 19 Roll; 20 Concede; 21 Thief; 22 Lees; 23 Assented.

Down: 2 Ostrich; 3 Tighten; 4 Consciousness; 6 Malaria; 7 Dessert; 8 Switch; 13 Codicil; 14 Absence; 15 Garden; 16 Earthen; 17 Relieve.

QUICK

Across: 1 Fiasco; 7 Downpour; 8 Gobi; 10 Violin; 11 Pupils; 14 Leg; 16 Laces; 17 Dads; 19 Loyal; 21 Tiger; 22 Lap up; 23 Blew; 26 Bleak; 28 Cue; 29 Redden; 30 Harare; 31 Omen; 32 Overflow; 33 Launch.

Down: 1 Fervid; 2 Stoles; 3 Odin; 4 Angular; 5 Topic; 6 Gross; 8 Gold; 9 Big; 12 Pal; 13 Ledge; 15 Rogue; 18 Amble; 19 Lip; 20 Yep; 21 Take off; 22 Lad; 23 Bureau; 24 Lean; 25 Wrench; 26 Brook; 27 Edges; 28 Cam; 30 Howl.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Charco, 4 Peace, 8 Clear, 9 Airline, 10 Noruego, 11 Bake, 12 Sea, 14 Bata, 15 Leaf, 18 Log, 21 Rock, 23 Another, 25 Nervous, 26 Bless, 27 Suelo, 28 Babero.

Down: 1 Cocina, 2 Alegría, 3 Cardenal, 4 Pork, 5 Amiga, 6 Eleven, 7 Faros, 13 Alfombra, 16 Athlete, 17 Drinks, 19 Ganso, 20 Frasco, 22 Carne, 24 Mono.

NONAGRAM

fern, fire, girn, grey, grin, gyre, rein, rife, ring, rive, very, ferny, fiery, finer, fiver, giver, grief, infer, nervy, reify, reign, riven, finery, finger, firing, fringe, fringy, frying, riving, verify, vinery, vinier, virgin, reifying, VERIFYING.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE