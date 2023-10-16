By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 20:59

Passengers were left stranded in Tenerife after someone had defecated on the toilet floor.

A whole load of Easyjet passengers were left searching for overnight accommodation on Sunday, October 15 after they were told their flight to London Gatwick had been cancelled after already having been delayed for hours.

Footage has emerged over the last 24 hours which shows a trail of toilet paper going along the aisle from the toilet door after someone had defecated on the floor when they went in the bathroom, something that was too bad for the pilot to give the green light to take off.

Easyjet passengers’ Tenerife flight cancelled

Last night’s flight was due to take off at 20:05 which would allow it to land in London Gatwick just after midnight, however, passengers were left outraged as their flight was instead cancelled and was unable to take off until 3 PM today.

The fact that the toilet had been defecated was not even the only big problem passengers encountered while trying to return home from the much-loved holiday destination Tenerife as passengers testified to the Daily Mail.

It’s believed that prior to realising the mess that had occurred in the front toilet, passengers were told to change planes, however, the new one was significantly smaller, meaning that the crew had to remove some passengers.

Real good of @easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a shit on the toilet floor🤯 quite literally couldn’t make this shit up🥲 #easyjet pic.twitter.com/E9lpCA4rew — kitty florence lucia (@kittystreekx) October 16, 2023

They offered people £500 vouchers to use if they voluntarily left the aircraft and spent one more night in Tenerife, but nobody accepted that which is no surprise given the time it was and everyone will have been eager to finally get home.

What happened on the Easyjet Tenerife-London Gatwick flight?

‘So then they had to remove ten people from the plane, which caused lots of arguing, and that literally took two hours,’ said one passenger to the Daily Mail. This apparently caused another delay of around two hours.

Finally, they got the necessary 10- people off the flight, however, the aircraft was still too heavy which saw people’s luggage lumped onto other flights bound for London Gatwick, causing further delays and frustrations

This was just moments before people reportedly started to notice the toilet situation which the pilot was forced to address over the tannoy system as he said: “Rather entertaining to defecate the front toilet so we’re now staying the night here, we’re now going to get everyone off… and organise hotels then we’ll fly back tomorrow morning.”

Despite being told that Easyjet would sort rooms for the passengers, that was shortly changed and customers were forced to make their arrangements, with the airline promising they would refund everyone for an affordable hotel that was around three stars.