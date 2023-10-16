By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 10:55

A road incident has seen two cars overturn.

On Monday, October 16, a man tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident on the Ronda de Dalt.

As many people were heading to work this morning, traffic appeared to become a lot more congested than normal as delays began to get bigger and bigger, and this was said to be impacting drivers as well as users of public transport.

According to the director of the Servei Catala de Transit, Ramon Lamiel, there are several reasons behind these severe delays people were experiencing this morning as he spoke to Catalunya Radio: “The rain, the lack of reliability of public transport and the increase in heavy vehicles congest the roads.”

While delays on the road and being stuck in traffic is far from ideal and can get people rather wound up as they make their way to work, people may not have been aware as to what was causing this major hold-up.

Man dies after two cars overturn near Horta-Guinardo

It has since been reported by journalist Anna Punsí that two vehicles were involved in a fatal road accident that saw both completely overturned at around 5:47 am on the Ronda de Dalt near Horta-Guinardo, Barcelona.

The emergency services in attendance at the scene struggled to help those involved as well as get traffic moving once again as queues reached lengths of 7.5 kilometres at one stage between Santa Coloma de Gramenet and the Collserola mountain range in the direction of Llobregat, which also saw entrances to number 6 closed.

🔴 A l'AP-7 hi ha 5 km de lentitud i aturades entre Montornès i Mollet i 14 km més entre Barberà i el Papiol ➡ sud 🔴A la mateixa via hi ha 2,5 km de cua a Mont-roig del Camp ➡ nord per un #accident (1 carril obert) i retencions a Barberà pic.twitter.com/q9NnrpcXwN — Trànsit (@transit) October 16, 2023

Over two hours after the incident was declared the Urban police attending to the scene were able to finally get traffic slowly moving through the impacted areas with entrances from 1 to 6 being progressively opened as and when safe.

Road incident causes Barcelona traffic chaos

Very few details have emerged about the man who lost his life during this horrible traffic incident, but journalist Anna Punsi has confirmed on her X (formerly Twitter) account that someone involved had been killed.

It appears that the poor weather conditions were playing havoc on the roads near Horta-Guinardo, as mentioned by Mr Lamiel on local radio, so a slippery road surface may well have played a part in this road accident.

The Transit X account has tweeted out several videos this morning to showcase how long the queues were following the fatal accident and attempted to warn people from driving in and around the Horta-Guinardo area due to these backed-up roads which took almost two hours to just get slowly moving.