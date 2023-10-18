Murcia to Host Two U21 Euro Qualifiers in November

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 17:20
Murcia to Host Two U21 Euro Qualifiers
Image: realmurcia.es
MURCIA is gearing up to become the epicentre of international football in November. Miguel Ángel Noguera, the Sports Councillor, recently attended the unveiling of upcoming international events set to take place at the Enrique Roca municipal stadium (El Estadio Nueva Condomina), positioning Murcia as the capital of international football for the month of November.
The municipal stadium will host two U21 international matches featuring Ukraine. On November 17, Ukraine will face Luxembourg, followed by a match against Azerbaijan on November 21. These matches are official qualifiers for the UEFA U21 Euro Championship, and entry will be free.
Murcia se convertirá en epicentro del fútbol internacional.
Durante el mes de noviembre Murcia acogerá dos partidos oficiales de clasificación para la Euro sub-21 que disputará Ucrania contra Luxemburgo y Azerbaiyán.https://t.co/kkVaxtm03y pic.twitter.com/iTLAPcenG2
— Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 10, 2023
Murcia se convertirá en epicentro del fútbol internacional.
Durante el mes de noviembre Murcia acogerá dos partidos oficiales de clasificación para la Euro sub-21 que disputará Ucrania contra Luxemburgo y Azerbaiyán.https://t.co/kkVaxtm03y pic.twitter.com/iTLAPcenG2
— Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 10, 2023
New Zealand and DR Congo Play Friendly Match in Murcia
The stadium recently hosted a friendly between the national football teams of New Zealand and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, October 13. The game ended 1-1. The New Zealand vs. the Democratic Republic of Congo match was the first visit of the African team to the Region of Murcia, while the New Zealanders previously visited in 2018 during a European tour.
It ends in a draw in Spain 🇪🇸
Next up… @Socceroos in London 🏴 pic.twitter.com/zK0d1lXha4
— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) October 13, 2023
It ends in a draw in Spain 🇪🇸
Next up… @Socceroos in London 🏴 pic.twitter.com/zK0d1lXha4
— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) October 13, 2023
Stadium looking 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UbQ6KJPRwF
— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) October 13, 2023
Stadium looking 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UbQ6KJPRwF
Murcia is also in the running to become one of the Spanish host cities for the 2030 World Cup, jointly organised by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The Enrique Roca stadium, a municipal facility exclusively used by Real Murcia, has experience in hosting international matches with a four-star FIFA rating. With a current capacity of 31,000 spectators, the intention is to expand it to 40,000 seats if selected as a host city.
For more Murcia News/ Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.