Murcia to Host Two U21 Euro Qualifiers in November

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 17:20

Murcia to Host Two U21 Euro Qualifiers Image: realmurcia.es

MURCIA is gearing up to become the epicentre of international football in November. Miguel Ángel Noguera, the Sports Councillor, recently attended the unveiling of upcoming international events set to take place at the Enrique Roca municipal stadium (El Estadio Nueva Condomina), positioning Murcia as the capital of international football for the month of November.

Free Entry to International Football Matches in Murcia

The municipal stadium will host two U21 international matches featuring Ukraine. On November 17, Ukraine will face Luxembourg, followed by a match against Azerbaijan on November 21. These matches are official qualifiers for the UEFA U21 Euro Championship, and entry will be free.

New Zealand and DR Congo Play Friendly Match in Murcia

The stadium recently hosted a friendly between the national football teams of New Zealand and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, October 13. The game ended 1-1. The New Zealand vs. the Democratic Republic of Congo match was the first visit of the African team to the Region of Murcia, while the New Zealanders previously visited in 2018 during a European tour.


Murcia’s Enrique Roca Stadium: World Cup Bid

Murcia is also in the running to become one of the Spanish host cities for the 2030 World Cup, jointly organised by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The Enrique Roca stadium, a municipal facility exclusively used by Real Murcia, has experience in hosting international matches with a four-star FIFA rating. With a current capacity of 31,000 spectators, the intention is to expand it to 40,000 seats if selected as a host city.

