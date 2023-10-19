Innovative Checkout-Free Store Arrives At Dublin Airport

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Oct 2023 • 14:47

Dublin Town To Go. Credit: Dublin Airport/X

Ever wished for quick and easy hassle-free shopping? Dublin Airport unveils the answer with a ground-breaking concept store.

According to Dublin Airport, this unique store offers travellers a seamless shopping experience without the need for traditional checkouts, setting a new standard for retail.

On Monday, October 16, Dublin Airport announced the ‘Dublin Town To Go’ store which was launched in Terminal 1 Arrivals at Dublin Airport.

This store is powered by advanced AI technology, courtesy of contactless checkout expert, Zippin. To access the store, travellers simply scan their debit or credit card. State-of-the-art camera technology and weight-sensor shelving work in tandem to detect shoppers’ purchases, billing their card as they leave the store.

A Diverse Range Of Products

From hot beverages like coffee to fresh pastries, sandwiches, and salads, the store caters to a broad clientele. Those in transit, or awaiting passengers in Arrivals, can also find an assortment of sweets, cereals, milk, and essential toiletries.

Vincent Harrison, Chief Commercial and Development Officer at Dublin Airport, remarked: ‘The opening of a checkout-free store in the airport is something completely new and different for passengers and we think they are going to love it.

‘Dublin Airport is excited to be the home of the first concept store of this kind to be opened in Ireland. Whether passengers want to pick up a pre-flight sandwich and coffee, or essentials such as milk and cereal after arriving back into Dublin Airport, the technology deployed in “Dublin Town To Go” means they can do it quickly and in a hassle-free manner. We can’t wait for passengers to try out the new store for themselves.’

Harnessing Advanced Technology

Mark Smith, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, commented: ‘At SSP, we pride ourselves on our ability to use the most sophisticated technology to bring customers the best possible experience. We’re certain that customers will find this new way of shopping makes a real difference to their journey.”

In this age of technological advancement, Dublin Airport stands at the forefront, offering passengers a futuristic shopping experience like no other.