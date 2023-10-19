Our View – Customer Service

By EWN • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 11:24

AT EWN we are great supporters of the service industry throughout Spain and have been pleased to promote many bars and restaurants over the years and value their advertising custom considerably.

Hospitality is an incredibly important part of the Spanish economy and is essential not just for tourists but for the literally millions of Spaniards who enjoy a coffee and breakfast in the morning, the menu del dia at lunchtime or have a drink or meal with friends in the evening.

If you enter a shop, you have the chance to view the goods on sale and then ask a member of staff whether they can supply any other option.

Once you have their response, you can make an informed decision and decide whether to purchase the product or not.

A restaurant is much the same, except that you are effectively purchasing sight unseen based on what appears on a menu.

From time to time, it has become obvious that some restaurants and their chefs overlook the fact that the customer is paying for the meal and either phrase their menus in a complicated manner so you don’t really know what to expect or refuse to change the make-up of a dish.

Recent changes in the law mean that there is a requirement that restaurants are required to allow diners with dogs to enter and take a seat within the interior but a lot of diners don’t necessarily believe it appropriate, especially if the animal is large or makes a lot of noise.

Restaurants owner can therefore place a notice in a prominent position outside of the restaurant stating that dogs are not welcome and this means that diners can choose a non-dog friendly establishment.