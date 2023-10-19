Lionel Messi and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati set for Ballon d'Or' glory Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1998

By Eugenia • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 10:14

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Woof; 2 Fund; 3 Dirt; 4 Tiny; 5 Yell; 6 Loft; 7 Thaw; 8 Wand; 9 Deer; 10 Rice; 11 Eden; 12 Name; 13 Echo; 14 Onus; 15 Spud; 16 Drip. WHIPPET

QUICK QUIZ

1 Klaus Barbie; 2 The Hanging Gardens of Babylon; 3 Banshee; 4 Gianni Versace; 5 Tom Hanks; 6 Mount Elbrus; 7 Versailles; 8 A bat; 9 Ipswich; 10 American.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Taking place; 9 Plaster; 10 Tenor; 11 Canon; 12 Earring; 13 Lapped; 15 Bottle; 18 Trouble; 20 Pipes; 22 Ruing; 23 Gordian; 24 Venturesome.
Down: 2 Again; 3 Intense; 4 Garnet; 5 Later; 6 Convict; 7 Speculators; 8 Progressing; 14 Profile; 16 Of Paris; 17 Merger; 19 Bigot; 21 Priam.

QUICK

Across: 4 Edward; 7 Voice box; 8 Aprons; 10 Kites; 13 Blip; 14 Even; 15 Gate; 16 Win; 17 Stay; 19 Card; 21 Purposely; 23 Tree; 24 Nose; 26 Shy; 27 Brew; 29 Read; 32 Glut; 33 Stage; 34 Bowler; 35 Argument; 36 Cereal.
Down: 1 Evoke; 2 Piste; 3 News; 4 Exalt; 5 Warp; 6 Rancid; 9 Pieces; 11 Ivy; 12 Ensue; 13 Bayonet; 15 Gap; 16 Wry; 18 Treble; 20 Alert; 21 Pry; 22 Sow; 23 Throne; 25 Hag; 28 Rural; 30 Eager; 31 Death; 32 Glee; 33 Slum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cacería, 5 Sobre, 8 Mitad, 9 Memoria, 10 Narices, 12 Trigo, 13 Radish, 15 Kisses, 18 Museo, 19 Algodon, 21 Variety, 22 Since, 23 Lists, 24 Relleno.
Down: 1 Caminar, 2 Citar, 3 Red, 4 Almost, 5 Something, 6 Berries, 7 Ebano, 11 Customers, 14 Deserts, 16 Sendero, 17 Lawyer, 18 Móvil, 20 Dance, 22 Sal.

NONAGRAM

enol, keno, knew, know, lone, loon, monk, mono, moon, mown, nook, omen, wonk, felon, flown, lemon, melon, woken, women, woolen, menfolk, WOMENFOLK.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading