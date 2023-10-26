Portugal wins ‘World’s Best Golf Destination’ at 2023 World Golf Awards

By Chris King •
Updated: 26 Oct 2023 • 19:37
Image of Quinta do Lago Golf in Portugal.
Credit: Google maps/Quinta do Lago N&S Golf Courses
Portugal picked up the title of ‘World’s Best Golf Destination’ at the 2023 World Golf Awards.
This prestigious gala event, now in its 10th year, is described as: ‘the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in golf tourism’.
Held at at the exclusive Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island and Yas Links Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 23, the annual sporting event also crowned several national golf courses.
Industry leaders from more than 65 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania were represented at the ceremony.
Among the Portuguese courses given awards was Quinta do Lago, located in the district of Faro on the Algarve. It was bestowed the title of ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’. The acclaimed South Course was once again named as ‘Europe’s Best Golf Course’ and ‘Portugal’s Best Golf Course’.
‘It’s an honour to be recognised at the World Golf Awards once again. Despite enjoying a lot of great success in recent years, the resort is not one to rest on its laurels – we’re always looking to move forward’, commented Sean Moriarty, CEO of Quinta do Lago as he collected the awards, as posted on the Facebook page of World Golf News.
‘We have taken a lot of pride in making the South Course even better, which makes this recognition even more rewarding. To be named as ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue‘ also speaks volumes about the fantastic resort that we have become and the array of world-class amenities that we offer to our members and guests in addition to three terrific golf courses’, he continued.
An eight-time host of the Portuguese Open, this was the second consecutive year that Quinta do Lago’s South Course picked up the title of ‘Europe’s Best Golf Course’, one year after its 50th anniversary.
Terras da Comporta – Dunas Golf Course in the Alentejo municipality of Grândola in Setúbal District was also voted the World’s (and Europe’s) Best New Golf Course.
The Portuguese Tourist Board was obviously over the moon with the huge recognition the country gained as a result of the awards.
A statement on its website read: ‘The success of Portugal as a golf destination can be attributed to the availability of an integrated tourism experience, good air and land transportation, exceptional hospitality, high-quality sports and hotel infrastructures catering to different types of players, whether they are professional or amateur, and an excellent price-quality ratio’.
‘Portugal currently offers 89 golf courses distributed across its seven tourist regions, with a particular focus on the Algarve, Lisbon, and Porto and the North regions’, it continued.
‘As a well-established and internationally recognised tourism product, demand in the first half of 2023 reached record levels, surpassing those recorded during the same period in 2019 (one of Portugal’s best tourism years) and 2022. The average number of rounds played by foreign golfers increased by more than 13 per cent compared to 2019 and 14 per cent compared to 2022’, it added.
The statement concluded: ‘This set of actions and initiatives, carried out in collaboration with the Portuguese Golf Federation and the National Golf Industry Council, has solidified the golf industry as an important partner in implementing Portugal’s sustainability strategy’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.