South Africa secure narrow win over New Zealand in thrilling 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris

By Chris King •
Updated: 29 Oct 2023 • 0:02
Image of 2023 Rugby World Cup logo.
Credit: WHISKHEELS / Shutterstock.com
SOUTH AFRICA claimed a record fourth Rugby World Cup title this evening, October 28, after beating New Zealand 12-11 in Paris.
South Africa are World Champions for the fourth time! 🏆🏆🏆🏆#RWCFinal | @Springboks pic.twitter.com/E2oqPJKF00
— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 28, 2023
South Africa are World Champions for the fourth time! 🏆🏆🏆🏆#RWCFinal | @Springboks pic.twitter.com/E2oqPJKF00
— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 28, 2023
Three penalty kicks from Handre Pollard put South Africa comfortably in the lead but a Richie Mo’unga kick then closed the gap to 9-3.
The All Blacks finished the match with 14 players on the field after captain Sam Cane was red-carded in the 27th minute. After a review, his yellow card was upgraded when he was judged to have committed a high tackle on Jesse Kriel.
Cane made history as the first player to ever be sent off in a Rugby World Cup final and he left the pitch with his team losing 9-3. Pollard added another penalty before the break to send his side in 12-3 ahead at halftime.
A try in the second half from Beauden Barrett – who became the first player to score in two Rugby World Cup Finals – inspired a spirited fightback by the All Blacks.
However, the single point advantage was all it took and the Springboks managed to hold their nerves and clinch victory by the narrowest of margins to hold the trophy aloft. It was their third one-point victory in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Today’s win at the Stade de France saw the Springboks regain the Webb Ellis Cup that they won four years ago in Japan where they beat England in the 2019 final.
Speaking to ITV after the game, a euphoric Pieter-Steph du Toit, named the player of the match, said: ‘The last three games have been quite tough, each one we have played has been a final and each one we have won by one point’.
‘As a team we like drama. It has helped us through the last few years, it shows the resilience of this team. We are honoured to play for the whole of South Africa and the Springboks. When we go back home it will be a warm welcome for us. Thank you to everyone’, he enthused.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.