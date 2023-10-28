Spain’s Increasing Inclusivity Sees Record Female Applicants In Law Enforcement

By John Ensor • Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 12:44

35-year anniversary of women in Guardia Civil. Credit: GuardiaCivil/facebook.com

Recent statistics have revealed an outstanding detail in this year’s Guardia Civil recruitment drive, amid a huge surge in applicants.

A report published on Saturday, October 28, highlights the competitive recruitment drive for the Guardia Civil. A total of 2,520 positions were up for grabs in this year’s recruitment, marking the largest intake since 2011.

Historic Number Of Female Applicants

Just last week the Guardia Civil celebrated 35 years since the inclusion of women into the force.

The recent recruitment drive has seen 26,915 candidates vying for a position, of those 8,531 were women, representing 31.70 per cent of the total applicants. This number sets a new precedent, being the highest ever since women were first inducted into the Guardia Civil.

Delving further into the demographic details, a notable 6,178 of the candidates held university degrees. The majority, around half, were aged between 20 and 30, bringing the average age to 28.

Diverse Testing Phases

The recruitment process is multifaceted, spanning four distinct assessments. First, a knowledge test, for which 19 centres have been set up across 13 Spanish regions including Alicante, Cadiz, Madrid and Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Murcia, Sevilla and Valencia.

Following this, physical tests await the candidates, introducing a new coordination and agility circuit this year. Other challenges include an endurance run, strength tests differentiated by gender, and a 50-metre swim.

Final Steps To Joining The Ranks

Further examinations will be conducted this Saturday and Sunday and will consist of a series of tests on general theoretical knowledge, languages, spelling, psychotechnical and grammar.

Upon passing the tests, candidates will face a personal interview, assessing their psychological fit for the role. The final checkpoint is a comprehensive medical review, ensuring their overall health and physical condition.

Those who successfully navigate all these stages will be enrolled either at the Academy of Guards in Baeza or the College of Young Guards ‘Duque de Ahumada’ in Valdemoro. Their journey will culminate in an academic year of rigorous training.

It’s worth noting that prerequisites for the role are stringent. Applicants must be Spanish nationals aged between 18 and 40, with no criminal records, and should possess at least a secondary education diploma.

This year’s Guardia Civil recruitment not only highlights the growing appeal of the force but is also testament to the increasing inclusivity, with more women than ever stepping forward to serve.