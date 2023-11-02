The construction of Malaga’s third hospital will begin at the end of 2024

By Chris King • Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 17:35

Computer generated image of Malaga's third hospital. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

WORK on the third hospital in Malaga will commence at the end of 2024 it was announced this Thursday, November 2.

According to the calendar managed by the Junta de Andalucía, the Ministry of Health hopes to have the construction project drafted for the entire project by the beginning of December 2023.

Once reviewed, the intention of the Andalucian Government is to put the construction works out to tender in the first months of 2024. That should enable work to begin at the end of the year.

Carolina España, the Minister of Economy, Finance and European Funds, clarified that what the Board expects to receive at the end of this year is the ‘total’ execution project, which includes both the parking building and the hospital itself.

Why was the project delayed?

As reported by laopiniondemalaga.es earlier this summer, the drafting of the project suffered a delay due to the consistency of the soil where the health infrastructure is going to be built. It was originally expected to be prepared by Easter.

This discovery subsequently forced changes to be made to the foundations, at the request of the Malka NHM joint venture which is made up of Estudio Lamela, AIDHOS Arquitec, SENER and ARCS Estudios.

Work on the car park building, which will have 2,000 parking spaces – has always been on Salud’s agenda for the construction of this third hospital with regards to the lack of parking space that these works will generate. It is expected to affect the current car park of the Civil Hospital.

How will parking issues be resolved while work is underway?

While work on the parking building lasts, the SAS is hoping to be able to use an entire floor of the Rosaleda Shopping Centre which has a car park with 500 spaces.

‘This project will be reviewed and put out to tender as soon as possible. We hope it will be at the beginning of 2024. Throughout the year it will be in tender and the award will be made, we estimate, at the end of the year’, Carolina España explained.

She pointed out that if the deadlines are met and the works begin at the end of the year, the amount for the hospital will be paid from the year 2025.

For this reason, beyond an amount of €2.5 million for the electrical connection of the hospital complex, there are no major items reflected in this year’s accounts for the third hospital.

‘Logically, most of the budget will already go to the 2025 budget’, España said of the project that is now being referred to as ‘the health city of Malaga’ by the Andalucian government.

What facilities will Malaga’s third hospital have?

Malaga’s future third hospital will be built in a complex divided into four towers of 15 floors. There will be 12 above ground and three basements. The hospitalisation area, which occupies eight full floors, will have 27 units and 810 rooms.

In addition, 108 spaces will be granted to the day hospital. It will have four Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 66 cubicles, along with 42 operating rooms and 48 outpatient surgery positions. There will also be 198 outpatient clinics and 31 special examination rooms.