Murcia Launches Vaccination Campaign for Flu and COVID-19

Published: 02 Nov 2023

Image: Shutterstock/Murcia vaccination programme

HEALTH CENTRES in the Murcia Region have launched a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting both influenza and COVID-19 for specific high-risk groups, including individuals aged 60 and older, patients with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and even smokers upon request (with smokers receiving only the flu vaccine).

Appointments are necessary for vaccination, which can be scheduled through various channels, such as the Servicio Murciano de Salud app, website, phone, or directly at healthcare centres.

Intranasal Flu Vaccine Introduced for Young Children

The Murcia Region has also introduced the intranasal flu vaccine for 3 and 4-year-old children in schools, following a successful pilot program from the previous year. Children between six months and 3 years are receiving flu vaccinations at healthcare centres, while two-year-olds are administered the intranasal vaccine.

€2. 3 Million Investment for Vaccination Campaign

The health authorities have procured 391,000 flu vaccine doses for this campaign, with 35,000 offering enhanced immunity for those aged 80 and older, and an additional 330,000 adjuvant-free doses for the general population. For COVID-19, the region has access to the Pfizer vaccine adapted to Omicron subvariants. The overall investment for this campaign is €2.3 million.

