Covid-19 Infections Rising

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 16:09

COVID-19 vaccination centre. Photo: Wikimedia CC / Raimond Spekking

The arrival of autumn and the return to school have brought with them an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 throughout Malaga province, although the authorities assure that the symptoms are mild they are not resulting in a significant increase in hospital admissions.

According to the latest data published by the Andalucian Regional Government, 854 new infections were recorded in Malaga in the month of September and 243 in the last fourteen days. The incidence rate in the province in people over 60 years of age stands at 35.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 66% less than in the first week of September, when 810 positive cases were also registered.

However, the health councillor, Catalina García, has affirmed that this increase in infections is not having repercussions at the care level, as the desired herd immunity has finally been achieved. “There is no increase in hospital admissions, which is what affects us most, because there is already an immunity due to the vaccines we have received and the immunity we have acquired among ourselves when we catch the virus,” explained the councillor, who added that, in most cases, when we catch the virus “we hardly notice it” or it passes with very mild symptoms.

Dr. Jose Luis Velasco, head of the pneumology unit at the Hospital said they are currently carefully watchinghow the situation may progress, since, with the arrival of autumn and low temperatures, the circulation of respiratory viruses increases and there could be a possible spike in Covid cases to coincide with the flu.

Even so, the focus is now on the vaccination campaign which began on Monday for the over 85s, members of residential homes and centres for the disabled. Health centres have appealed to all Andalucian residentsto surpass the Covid-19 and flu vaccination record, which last year reached 70% among the over 65s.

On Monday October 16, the second stage of the vaccination campaign will begin for people over 70 years of age, pregnant women, children aged 6 to 59 months, and adults with pathologies at risk, major dependents and their professional carers. Those over 60 years of age will be eligible in the next phase, which will begin on October 30.

2.2 million doses have been purchased for this year, 7.5% more than in 2022, where it had already been increased by 21%. As in previous years, the vaccination will be carried out jointly with a jab in each arm. These doses are also adapted to the currently predominant variant in Spain and Andalucia, the Omicron XBB.1.5, better known as Kraken.