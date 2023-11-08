Looking back to 1985: World’s longest war ended

By John Smith •
Carthage in the present day
Some wars last longer than others but one of the longest wars in history was formally declared over on February 5, 1985.
This was the Third Punic War which officially lasted 2,131 years although there wasn’t much fighting after 146BC as the forces of Rome finally defeated those of Carthage (now part of Tunisia) and the area became the Roman Province of Africa.
The city was destroyed and for many years no-one was allowed to rebuild or resettle but when the Emperor Augustus came to power, he was aware of a plan by Julius Caesar to rebuild Carthage and this was implemented, resulting in a new and prosperous city.
It was discovered much later however that the no peace treaty had ever been signed so, in 1985, Ugo Vetere, then the mayor of Rome, and Chedli Klibi, then the mayor of Carthage met in Tunis to sign a symbolic treaty of friendship officially ending the Third Punic War.
