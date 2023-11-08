Traffic chaos as accident leaves lorry in danger of plunging from Stallbacka bridge in Trollhättan

By Chris King • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 1:26

Image of Stallbacka bridge in Trollhättan, Sweden. Credit: Tubaist/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A lorry that crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on the middle of the Stallbacka bridge in Trollhättan is in danger of plunging into the River Göta some 32 metres below.

The incident occurred just before 7pm this Tuesday, November 7. According to the police, one person has been taken to hospital with unreported injuries.

However, it is unclear whether it is the lorry driver or someone else who has been taken to hospital. Two people reportedly had minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Mathias Jonasson, one of those involved in the rescue operation informed svt.se that: ‘There is an imminent risk of it falling into the river’.

‘We have extinguished the fire and we are trying to get heavy lifters who can secure the vehicle so that it does not tip over’, explained Jonasson.

As a result of the accident, the Stallbacka bridge is closed in both directions and there are long queues on the E45. Boat traffic on the Göta has also been suspended.

Rejäl trafikolycka mitt på Stallbackabron i Trollhättan!

Lastbil som hänger över kanten på bron! 😱https://t.co/w8hVOxhMw8 pic.twitter.com/c488sRbU3E — 🅽🅾🆁🅳 🇸🇪🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@rnord) November 7, 2023

How did the accident happen?

The sequence of events is still uncertain but according to police spokesperson Peter Aldersson: ‘It seems that it was a lorry and a car that initially collided and then the lorry hit the railings and collided with another car’.

‘It will take a while before we know what has happened’, Adlersson explained. Emergency services and police remain at the scene.

An eyewitness told the aforementioned news outlet: ‘The lorry is hanging a little outside the railing, it is a bit remarkable, one might think. The E45 is completely closed and there is huge chaos among the traffic’.

According to the Swedish Transport Administration’s forecast, the Stallbacka bridge could remain closed until midday tomorrow, Wednesday 8.