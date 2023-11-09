Puzzle Solutions Edition 2001

By Eugenia • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 10:36

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Idea; 2 Atop; 3 Plea; 4 Anew; 5 Waif; 6 Food; 7 Daub; 8 Blow; 9 Wild; 10 Dock; 11 King; 12 Grid; 13 Deal; 14 Loud; 15 Dodo; 16 Ouzo. BAZOOKA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Orange Order; 2 Opium; 3 Kew Gardens; 4 Berlin; 5 The Star-Spangled Banner; 6 A bird of prey; 7 Africa; 8 Sherlock Holmes; 9 Orangutan; 10 Watt.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Preen; 4 Quoting; 8 Absence; 9 Claim; 10 Slew; 11 Ascetics; 13 Tail; 14 Line; 16 Hornpipe; 17 Mesh; 20 Irene; 21 Cheapen; 22 Entitle; 23 Solve.

Down: 1 Plays with fire; 2 Ensue; 3 Nuns; 4 Queasy; 5 On credit; 6 Imagine; 7 Games of chance; 12 Simplest; 13 Torment; 15 Apache; 18 Expel; 19 Less.

QUICK

Across: 3 Chops; 8 Depot; 10 Libra; 11 Tin; 12 Great; 13 Diagram; 15 Games; 18 Rot; 19 Eureka; 21 Beehive; 22 Earl; 23 Prod; 24 Trolley; 26 Caters; 29 Vat; 31 Arena; 32 Repulse; 34 Tunes; 35 Net; 36 Totem; 37 Bites; 38 Rails.

Down: 1 Fetid; 2 Mongrel; 4 Harm; 5 Plague; 6 Sitar; 7 Creek; 9 Pia; 12 Gathers; 14 Roe; 16 Merry; 17 Sandy; 19 Evolves; 20 Mecca; 21 Brute; 23 Petunia; 24 Trauma; 25 Lap; 27 Arson; 28 Enter; 30 Aster; 32 Real; 33 Let.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sunday, 4 Habit, 8 Motto, 9 Hinchar, 10 Lockets, 11 Este, 12 Elf, 14 Bajo, 15 Allí, 18 Rag, 21 Uvas, 23 Antigua, 25 Climate, 26 Señal, 27 Sunny, 28 Causar.

Down: 1 Sample, 2 Noticia, 3 Acogedor, 4 Heno, 5 Buhos, 6 Turkey, 7 Whose, 13 Fantasma, 16 Lagunas, 17 Dulces, 19 Gates, 20 Bailar, 22 Alien, 24 Lazy.

NONAGRAM

alit, aril, calf, carl, fail, flat, flit, hail, half, halt, hilt, ilia, laic, lair, lath, liar, lift, lira, rail, rial, tail, talc, calif, chili, cilia, filar, filch, filth, flair, flirt, frail, hilar, iliac, larch, latch, lathi, lichi, licit, trail, trial, archil, flitch, italic, litchi, lithic, airlift, CHAIRLIFT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE