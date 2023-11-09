Puzzle Solutions Edition 2001

UPDATE: Imserso announces new deadline for pensioners wishing to book trips in Spain Close
WORD SPIRAL

1 Idea; 2 Atop; 3 Plea; 4 Anew; 5 Waif; 6 Food; 7 Daub; 8 Blow; 9 Wild; 10 Dock; 11 King; 12 Grid; 13 Deal; 14 Loud; 15 Dodo; 16 Ouzo. BAZOOKA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Orange Order; 2 Opium; 3 Kew Gardens; 4 Berlin; 5 The Star-Spangled Banner; 6 A bird of prey; 7 Africa; 8 Sherlock Holmes; 9 Orangutan; 10 Watt.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Preen; 4 Quoting; 8 Absence; 9 Claim; 10 Slew; 11 Ascetics; 13 Tail; 14 Line; 16 Hornpipe; 17 Mesh; 20 Irene; 21 Cheapen; 22 Entitle; 23 Solve.
Down: 1 Plays with fire; 2 Ensue; 3 Nuns; 4 Queasy; 5 On credit; 6 Imagine; 7 Games of chance; 12 Simplest; 13 Torment; 15 Apache; 18 Expel; 19 Less.

QUICK

Across: 3 Chops; 8 Depot; 10 Libra; 11 Tin; 12 Great; 13 Diagram; 15 Games; 18 Rot; 19 Eureka; 21 Beehive; 22 Earl; 23 Prod; 24 Trolley; 26 Caters; 29 Vat; 31 Arena; 32 Repulse; 34 Tunes; 35 Net; 36 Totem; 37 Bites; 38 Rails.
Down: 1 Fetid; 2 Mongrel; 4 Harm; 5 Plague; 6 Sitar; 7 Creek; 9 Pia; 12 Gathers; 14 Roe; 16 Merry; 17 Sandy; 19 Evolves; 20 Mecca; 21 Brute; 23 Petunia; 24 Trauma; 25 Lap; 27 Arson; 28 Enter; 30 Aster; 32 Real; 33 Let.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sunday, 4 Habit, 8 Motto, 9 Hinchar, 10 Lockets, 11 Este, 12 Elf, 14 Bajo, 15 Allí, 18 Rag, 21 Uvas, 23 Antigua, 25 Climate, 26 Señal, 27 Sunny, 28 Causar.
Down: 1 Sample, 2 Noticia, 3 Acogedor, 4 Heno, 5 Buhos, 6 Turkey, 7 Whose, 13 Fantasma, 16 Lagunas, 17 Dulces, 19 Gates, 20 Bailar, 22 Alien, 24 Lazy.

NONAGRAM

alit, aril, calf, carl, fail, flat, flit, hail, half, halt, hilt, ilia, laic, lair, lath, liar, lift, lira, rail, rial, tail, talc, calif, chili, cilia, filar, filch, filth, flair, flirt, frail, hilar, iliac, larch, latch, lathi, lichi, licit, trail, trial, archil, flitch, italic, litchi, lithic, airlift, CHAIRLIFT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

