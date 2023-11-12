Can Spain change Schengen rules?

By John Smith • Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 11:51

The very busy World Travel Market Credit: WTM

Héctor Gómez, Spanish caretaker Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism has just attended one of Europe’s premier travel shows, World Travel Market in London.

Having made it clear in a statement that “tourism adds almost three million workers and creates one in four new jobs in the economy” it has become apparent that the British market is still of major importance despite Brexit.

There is a large body of opinion which believes that action needs to be taken to redress the problems caused by the 90/180 restrictions on visiting Schengen countries by non-EU passport holders and already the French Senate is considering a bill which would grant long stay visas to British (and other) second home owners without the usual problems of red tape delays.

It is reported that Minister Gómez took the opportunity whilst in London to visit the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly known as the FCO) to discuss the very problem of restrictions on visits by UK residents to Spain in an effort to try to find a solution.

At the moment, the UK allows Spanish citizens to spend up to six months per visit and this is what campaigners such as the 180 Days in Spain group believes should be the norm for British visitors to Spain or other parts of the European Union.

Spain still holds the Presidency of the EU until the end of this year and even with a caretaker government still has more chance of gaining traction for a change in the rules whilst in this position, especially as it won’t see the Presidency return for around 13 years.

Although all members of the EU are supposed to be united, there is little doubt that each member wants to generate as much money as possible for its own economy and in the Spanish case, it will at some stage need to repay the not inconsiderable Pandemic loans.

The argument up to now has been made that Schengen rules can’t be changed for just one or two countries, but with the French precedent already set, this may be the right time for Spain to make its own bid for special treatment.