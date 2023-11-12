Can Spain change Schengen rules?

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Nov 2023 • 11:51
The very busy World Travel Market
Credit: WTM
Héctor Gómez, Spanish caretaker Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism has just attended one of Europe’s premier travel shows, World Travel Market in London.
Having made it clear in a statement that “tourism adds almost three million workers and creates one in four new jobs in the economy” it has become apparent that the British market is still of major importance despite Brexit.
There is a large body of opinion which believes that action needs to be taken to redress the problems caused by the 90/180 restrictions on visiting Schengen countries by non-EU passport holders and already the French Senate is considering a bill which would grant long stay visas to British (and other) second home owners without the usual problems of red tape delays.
It is reported that Minister Gómez took the opportunity whilst in London to visit the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly known as the FCO) to discuss the very problem of restrictions on visits by UK residents to Spain in an effort to try to find a solution.
At the moment, the UK allows Spanish citizens to spend up to six months per visit and this is what campaigners such as the 180 Days in Spain group believes should be the norm for British visitors to Spain or other parts of the European Union.
Spain still holds the Presidency of the EU until the end of this year and even with a caretaker government still has more chance of gaining traction for a change in the rules whilst in this position, especially as it won’t see the Presidency return for around 13 years.
Although all members of the EU are supposed to be united, there is little doubt that each member wants to generate as much money as possible for its own economy and in the Spanish case, it will at some stage need to repay the not inconsiderable Pandemic loans.
The argument up to now has been made that Schengen rules can’t be changed for just one or two countries, but with the French precedent already set, this may be the right time for Spain to make its own bid for special treatment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.