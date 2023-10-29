Should Spain fight the 90/180 rule?

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 13:45
UK passports checked on arrival in Schengen countries
Credit: Wavebreak Media
British tourists are still outnumbering other nations in the number visiting Spain and also in those either owning or wishing to own holiday homes.
Spain needs holiday makers but the influx of foreign money in areas such as the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol is slowly seeing a decline in British visitors and property investors who can find other areas to consider such as Cyprus.
The 90/180 day rule enforced in the Schengen area for Non-EU residents means that those Brits with second homes in Spain can only spend three months out of every six in Spain which is particularly galling for those who want to spend the cold winter months over here rather than in the UK.
There is a double penalty because if they have properties in managed communities, they are having to pay community charges for 12 months when they can only make use of their facilities for six months of the year.
There is now a very active Facebook Group 180 Days in Spain which is lobbying hard for the right for British passport holders to spend a continuous six months out of 12 each year in Spain as well as the right to visit other Schengen nations over and above the Spanish limit.
With Spain holding the EU Presidency for the period July to December 2023, this was an ideal time for the Spanish Government to lobby the European Commission for dispensation to allow British passport holders to spend more time in the country, but with the ongoing lack of any party taking control of the Government, this ideal opportunity has been lost.
Whilst pro and anti-Brexit supporters argue about the rights and wrongs of the decision made in the 2016 Referendum, there is no question that because of Brexit the right of free and unimpeded entry into the Schengen area was lost.
A recent article in the Mallorca Daily Bulletin suggests that Spain is still intending to request the European commission for dispensation for British Travellers to sidestep the rules, but when one considers how many years Spain, Britain and Gibraltar have been in discussion about free movement in and out the Rock (and this was supposedly a ‘done deal’ before Britain left the European Union at midnight on January 31, 2020) any change is unlikely to happen soon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.