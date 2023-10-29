Should Spain fight the 90/180 rule?

By John Smith • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 13:45

UK passports checked on arrival in Schengen countries Credit: Wavebreak Media

British tourists are still outnumbering other nations in the number visiting Spain and also in those either owning or wishing to own holiday homes.

Spain needs holiday makers but the influx of foreign money in areas such as the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol is slowly seeing a decline in British visitors and property investors who can find other areas to consider such as Cyprus.

The 90/180 day rule enforced in the Schengen area for Non-EU residents means that those Brits with second homes in Spain can only spend three months out of every six in Spain which is particularly galling for those who want to spend the cold winter months over here rather than in the UK.

There is a double penalty because if they have properties in managed communities, they are having to pay community charges for 12 months when they can only make use of their facilities for six months of the year.

There is now a very active Facebook Group 180 Days in Spain which is lobbying hard for the right for British passport holders to spend a continuous six months out of 12 each year in Spain as well as the right to visit other Schengen nations over and above the Spanish limit.

With Spain holding the EU Presidency for the period July to December 2023, this was an ideal time for the Spanish Government to lobby the European Commission for dispensation to allow British passport holders to spend more time in the country, but with the ongoing lack of any party taking control of the Government, this ideal opportunity has been lost.

Whilst pro and anti-Brexit supporters argue about the rights and wrongs of the decision made in the 2016 Referendum, there is no question that because of Brexit the right of free and unimpeded entry into the Schengen area was lost.

A recent article in the Mallorca Daily Bulletin suggests that Spain is still intending to request the European commission for dispensation for British Travellers to sidestep the rules, but when one considers how many years Spain, Britain and Gibraltar have been in discussion about free movement in and out the Rock (and this was supposedly a ‘done deal’ before Britain left the European Union at midnight on January 31, 2020) any change is unlikely to happen soon.