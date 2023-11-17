Lennon Sports & Late Night Bar

By EWN • Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 17:20

Nestled within the lively streets of Calahonda, Mijas, Lennon Sports Bar and Late-Night Venue emerges as a vibrant hub for sports enthusiasts, music lovers, and party-goers alike.

This multifaceted establishment offers an exhilarating blend of live music, top-tier performers, and a welcoming atmosphere, making it a must-visit destination on the coast.

At Lennon, the entertainment never stops. From hosting some of the coast’s finest performers to creating an ambiance that’s perfect for a night of revelry, this spot promises an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re seeking live music or aiming to catch up on your favorite sports events, Lennon’s got you covered.

Lennon warmly welcomes its patrons from Tuesday to Sunday, offering a haven from 5 PM till late. Those who crave the excitement of live music, the thrill of watching sports, or simply desire a vibrant atmosphere for a late-night rendezvous will find their needs met here.

The heart of Lennon lies in its ability to bring people together. The friendly and welcoming staff creates an inviting ambiance that makes this sports bar and venue a perfect meeting point for friends. Its full cocktail menu complements the lively atmosphere, setting the stage for unforgettable nights filled with laughter and good times.

Lennon Sports Bar and Late-Night Venue adds a distinctive and dynamic energy to the area. It’s not just another bar; it’s a place where diverse tastes and interests converge, offering a different vibe that resonates with everyone who walks through its doors. Perfect for Christmas Parties and celebrations.

Situated at Avda Espana 70, Centro de Negocios Calahonda, Mijas, Spain, Lennon serves as a central spot for those seeking entertainment and fun. For inquiries, reservations, or further information, feel free to reach out to Lennon at 646 268 537.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the essence of sports, music, and an electrifying atmosphere, Lennon Sports Bar and Late-Night Venue is the place to be. It encapsulates the spirit of camaraderie, entertainment, and a unique vibe that stands out in Calahonda, creating moments to cherish long after the night fades into morning.