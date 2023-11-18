The best golf players come to Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 17:32

The Golf Open comes to Marbella

From November 23 to 26, the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will take place, a meeting point for the best golf players on the European circuit. The tournament will take place at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, in Marbella.

The Tourism Marketing Director of Costa del Sol Tourism, Ignacio Ruiz, has shown great enthusiasm for this new edition of the tournament after the success of the Solheim Cup and has highlighted the province’s commitment to this sport: “Golf on the Costa del Sol is unbeatable. With our more than 70 courses, we are the destination in continental Europe with the highest concentration of golf courses,” he said. “The province of Malaga has the most courses in the whole country and more than 18,000 registered golfers.

“The Costa del Golf has 67% of the total number of golf courses in Andalucia, spread over 16 municipalities,” said Ruiz. “Golf is another step forward in our work to improve the management of seasonality in the destination, because its high season coincides precisely with the months of spring, autumn and winter,” he added.

The event is being widely promoted. It is estimated that Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España 2023 will have a coverage that will reach more than 60 countries and 300 million homes. “It is an extraordinary opportunity not only to promote our area, but also the ability of the Costa del Golf to host major international events,” concluded Ignacio Ruiz.