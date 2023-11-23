Jihadist Suspect Arrested For Spreading DAESH Propaganda In Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 17:59

Image of Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: interio.gob.es

In a recent operation, the National Police apprehended an individual in Nijar, Almeria, on charges of spreading violent jihadist content online.

A report published today by Policia Nacional detailed how the individual was arrested on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

Rapid Radicalization Online

The detainee was identified through online activities and had himself become radicalized via social media. He frequently accessed and distributed content promoting DAESH, including indoctrinating audiovisuals and other graphically violent materials that glorified terrorist actions.

This spread of extremist content led to his capture and home search, where authorities seized various computer and telephone materials were seized for analysis.

Year-Long Investigation

Since August last year, investigators have been monitoring the suspect in Almeria. This individual was actively engaged in consuming and sharing links, videos, and images containing explicit violence related to DAESH on a massive scale. Their involvement went beyond passive consumption. Evidence showed that the suspect actively published and circulated jihadist multimedia resources.

Judicial Proceedings Initiated

After his arrest, the accused appeared before the Central Court of Instruction number One of the National Court on Thursday, November 23. The presiding judge has ordered his preventive detention pending further investigation.

The case highlights the ever-evolving landscape of terrorism and its shift towards the digital realm. The detainee’s radicalisation through social media platforms demonstrates the growing challenge facing law enforcement worldwide.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potency of online platforms in spreading extremist ideologies and the importance of continuous monitoring and swift action by authorities to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

The swift action of the National Police, supported by the General Information Commissariat and Provincial Information Brigades of Almeria and Tenerife, underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the spread of terrorist propaganda and radicalisation through social media.