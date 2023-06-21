Huelva Male Jailed For Spreading Jihadist Propaganda Online While Swearing Allegiance To DAESH

By Chris King • 21 June 2023 • 1:52

Image of Guardia Civil arresting suspected jihadist in Huelva. Credit: Guardia Civil

An individual was arrested and subsequently jailed in the Huelva municipality of Lucena del Puerto for his alleged relationship with crimes of terrorism.

According to a statement released by the Guardia Civil this Tuesday, June 20, the detainee used the internet to show his interest in favour of the jihadist theses of the terrorist organization DAESH.

By creating numerous accounts on social networks, he participated in groups and channels whose main objective was the dissemination of jihadist content from DAESH’s official propaganda apparatus.

The presumed commitment acquired with the said terrorist organisation was revealed in the communications made by the detainee through encrypted instant messaging applications.

In this process of religious immersion, he indoctrinated in the most radical theses of DAESH and related to people convicted of joining a terrorist organisation in Spain.

During the investigation, police officers detected that the detainee exerted a strong ideological and religious influence on the Muslims of his community.

He expanded the jihadist ideology through the speeches and sermons that he gave in oratories or mosques in the town of Lucena del Puerto, where he served as a spiritual leader as an unofficial imam.

His strong feeling of inadequacy, hatred of Spain, and rejection of Western culture in general, together with the rest of the elements found during the investigation, painted him as a subject who could exert great influence on the Muslim community, both physically and virtually.

According to the investigators, the determination of the detainee, immersed in the last stage of a radicalisation process, led him to swear allegiance to the leader of the terrorist organisation DAESH.

The risk that this represents in the face of activities as a terrorist recruiter and indoctrinator, led to the arrest of said subject and his being made available before the National Court.

At the same time, a house search was carried out in the town of Lucena del Puerto, where evidence was found that proved his participation in criminal activities.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No 3 this Tuesday, whose head ordered his admission to prison.

#OperacionesGC I Detenido en Lucena del Puerto (#Huelva) un individuo por su presunta relación con delitos de #terrorismo. Según la investigación, utilizaba #internet para mostrar su interés en favor de las tesis yihadistas de la organización terrorista #DAESH.… pic.twitter.com/560elAUDdQ — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 20, 2023