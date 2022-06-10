Terror suspect arrested in Tarragona allegedly swore allegiance to DAESH

By Chris King • 10 June 2022 • 20:22

Image os terror suspect being arrested. Credit: Twitte[email protected]

A terror suspect arrested in a joint operation by Mossos and the National Police in Tarragona had allegedly sworn allegiance to DAESH.

As reported in a statement today, Friday, June 10, a joint operation by officers from the Generalitat-Mossos d’Esquadra Police and the National Police has resulted in the arrest of a man in the Tarragona province rural town of Vespella de Gaia, for his alleged involvement in the crime of active indoctrination of third parties.

During the investigation, it was found that the detainee had become highly radicalised and had fully adhered to the ideological postulates of the terrorist organisation DAESH.

The investigation began in January 2022 when counterterrorism experts detected a man aligned with the DAESH postulates spreading radical and violent jihadist material online.

Investigators verified how the detainee was internalising messages and carrying out an intense process of mass dissemination of jihadist content and messages to third parties, whom he encouraged to commit violent acts, such as beheadings. He even boasted of his commitment to the terrorist organisation, to which he had allegedly sworn an oath of allegiance.

Aware of his terrorist activity, he took various security measures to avoid being detected. Among other things, he made constant changes of address, occupying uninhabited homes and remaining isolated from urban areas.

The detainee’s advanced state of radicalisation was highlighted, including the numerous criminal records he had – having served a custodial sentence for a crime against people.

Last Monday morning, June 6, the corresponding police operation was launched, which ended with his arrest. A subsequent search of the occupied house where he lived uncovered electronic devices, telephone terminals, and documents of interest, which are now being analysed by specialists.

This morning, Friday, June 10, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No3, which decreed his entry into prison.

Detenido en #Tarragona un individuo que habría prestado juramento de lealtad a #DAESH El arrestado realizó alegatos a favor de esta organización terrorista, difundiendo material radical y violento contra occidente Operación conjunta con @mossos pic.twitter.com/CtaW1qd22V — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 9, 2022

Detenim amb @policia a Vespella de Gaià (Tarragonès) un home que hauria prestat jurament de lleialtat al DAESH. El detingut ha ingressat a presó https://t.co/kLwj8FSz3Q pic.twitter.com/B2AndtfxN7 — Mossos (@mossos) June 9, 2022

