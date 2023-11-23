Paris Olympics Countdown: Transport Woes Cast Shadow on the Games

By Anna Ellis •
With less than a year until the much-anticipated Olympics in Paris approaches, the city’s transport infrastructure finds itself navigating turbulent waters, teeming with frustrated commuters and disgruntled tourists.
Complaints about lacklustre frequency, overcrowded carriages, and questionable cleanliness echo through the streets.
In a candid revelation on the Quotidien talk show aired on TMC TV, Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, acknowledged that while the city is gearing up for the Games with its dazzling infrastructure, two thorns persistently prick at the side, transport and the issue of homelessness.
“We’ll have the Games infrastructure ready, but there are two things for which we will not be ready,” she confessed, pointing directly at the elephant in the room.
Transport, in particular, emerges as a labyrinth of challenges. “We’re still grappling with daily transport woes, struggling to attain the comfort and punctuality craved by Parisians,” she admitted with a furrowed brow.
“There are pockets where the transport won’t be up to speed.”
Transport Minister, Clement Beaune, a close confidant of President Emmanuel Macron, has joined the chorus of disapproval.
In a scathing remark on social media, he pointed out Hidalgo’s conspicuous absence from crucial committee meetings discussing the city’s transport infrastructure.
“Mrs. Hidalgo is not there, does not participate in work meetings but has an opinion for others. What respect she has for our public officials and for Parisians!,” he exclaimed on X (formerly Twitter).
Madame Hidalgo n’est pas là, ne participe pas aux réunions de travail mais a un avis pour les autres.Quel sens du sérieux et du respect pour nos agents publics et pour les Parisiens ! https://t.co/LinbGJ0FZM
— Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) November 23, 2023
