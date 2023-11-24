Huge Diplomatic Row As Israel Accuses Prime Minister Sanchez

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 19:16

Pedro Sanchez meets with Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: lamoncloagob.es

Following the recent visit of both the Spanish and Belgian prime ministers a huge row has erupted, with Israel accusing them both of ‘false statements’ and ‘supporting terrorism.’

Despite embarking on a mission of peace, it seems the efforts of the Spanish prime minister have backfired spectacularly, with Israel’s foreign minister taking strong exception to some of Sanchez’s words.

In a dramatic move today, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has called upon the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium for a meeting, following the comments of their leaders, writes OK Diario.

On Friday, November 24, the unexpected summons was a direct response to recent comments made by Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, and Alexander De Croo, the Belgian Prime Minister.

This week, both European leaders had interactions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also visited Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian National Authority.

Prime Minister Sanchez commented on Facebook: ‘The Spanish Government is committed to the two-state solution that will end the endless cycles of violence and allow Palestine and Israel to coexist in peace and security.’

He went on to add: ‘The Palestinian Authority must re-establish itself in Gaza and provide security and basic services to the population.’ Although it is unclear at the moment exactly which comments Israel found to be unacceptable.

Accusations Of Supporting Terrorism

Eli Cohen, Israel’s Foreign Minister, took to the social media platform Twitter/X just after 4:00 pm today, to express his indignation. In a stern message, written in Hebrew, Cohen firmly stated: ‘We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who are giving support to terrorism and as a result of their words their ambassadors will be invited to a harsh rebuke conversation.’

Israel’s Stance And International Law

Cohen added: ‘Israel is acting according to international law and fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Israeli foreign minister then defiantly concluded his message with the words: ‘We will resume fighting after the ceasefire until the elimination of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the abductees.’

This situation marks a tense moment in international relations, reflecting the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The summoned ambassadors are expected to have a challenging dialogue, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the high stakes involved in diplomatic relations.