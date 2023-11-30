UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2004

30 Nov 2023

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2004

WORD SPIRAL

1 Golf; 2 Flea; 3 Army; 4 Yolk; 5 Keep; 6 Pail; 7 Leap; 8 Push; 9 Hang; 10 Gene; 11 Each; 12 Head; 13 Deaf; 14 Frog; 15 Glum; 16 Mars. PARSLEY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Harold Lloyd; 2 John Le Carré; 3 Mars; 4 Goolagong; 5 Sir Walter Raleigh; 6 Countess of Wessex; 7 David Lloyd George; 8 The Holy Grail; 9 Casey; 10 Germaine Greer.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Dregs; 8 Adapted; 9 Arrests; 10 Equip; 12 Well-placed; 15 Armageddon; 18 Sol-fa; 19 Nastier; 21 Portend; 22 Vesta.
Down: 1 Edwardians; 2 Tears; 3 Uses; 4 Tassel; 5 Waterloo; 6 Staunch; 11 Pedestrian; 13 Engraver; 14 Implore; 16 Denude; 17 Rinse; 20 Save.

QUICK

Across: 4 Awning; 7 Bungalow; 8 Amulet; 10 Thaws; 13 Bran; 14 Solo; 15 Seem; 16 Ale; 17 Main; 19 Bare; 21 Desperate; 23 Tint; 24 Fast; 26 She; 27 Ruin; 29 Icon; 32 Salt; 33 Acute; 34 Insult; 35 Revolver; 36 Fedora.
Down: 1 Abuts; 2 Annal; 3 Nays; 4 Aware; 5 Noun; 6 Needle; 9 Mambas; 11 Hop; 12 Women; 13 Benefit; 15 Sip; 16 Are; 18 Astral; 20 Attic; 21 Die; 22 Ran; 23 Thence; 25 Tot; 28 Ultra; 30 Curve; 31 Nears; 32 Sumo; 33 Anon.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Zebra, 4 Sports, 9 Paraiso, 10 Rusty, 11 Tusk, 12 Seaside, 13 Cut, 14 Isla, 16 Iron, 18 Mil, 20 Partido, 21 Aver, 24 Lemon, 25 Scarlet, 26 Sister, 27 Razor.
Down: 1 Zapato, 2 Birds, 3 Apio, 5 Portatil, 6 Rustico, 7 Styles, 8 Worst, 13 Caliente, 15 Shrimps, 17 Apples, 18 Mouse, 19 Gritar, 22 Veloz, 23 Pair.

NONAGRAM

enol, fern, fine, girn, glen, gone, gown, grin, info, iron, lien, line, ling, lino, lion, loin, lone, long, lorn, noil, noir, rein, ring, wine, wing, wino, worn, wren, elfin, enrol, feign, felon, finer, fling, flown, frown, goner, groin, grown, infer, ingle, liner, lingo, loner, owing, owner, reign, rowen, wring, wrong, finger, florin, fringe, ignore, inflow, legion, linger, longer, lowing, olefin, region, rowing, wigeon, winger, flowing, foreign, fowling, wolfing, forewing, lowering, FLOWERING.

SUDOKU

EASY

easy sudoku 2004

HARD

hard sudoku 2004

GOGEN

gogen 2004

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamuddle 2004

