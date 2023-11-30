Puzzle Solutions Edition 2004

WORD SPIRAL

1 Golf; 2 Flea; 3 Army; 4 Yolk; 5 Keep; 6 Pail; 7 Leap; 8 Push; 9 Hang; 10 Gene; 11 Each; 12 Head; 13 Deaf; 14 Frog; 15 Glum; 16 Mars. PARSLEY

1 Harold Lloyd; 2 John Le Carré; 3 Mars; 4 Goolagong; 5 Sir Walter Raleigh; 6 Countess of Wessex; 7 David Lloyd George; 8 The Holy Grail; 9 Casey; 10 Germaine Greer.

Across: 7 Dregs; 8 Adapted; 9 Arrests; 10 Equip; 12 Well-placed; 15 Armageddon; 18 Sol-fa; 19 Nastier; 21 Portend; 22 Vesta.

Down: 1 Edwardians; 2 Tears; 3 Uses; 4 Tassel; 5 Waterloo; 6 Staunch; 11 Pedestrian; 13 Engraver; 14 Implore; 16 Denude; 17 Rinse; 20 Save.

Across: 4 Awning; 7 Bungalow; 8 Amulet; 10 Thaws; 13 Bran; 14 Solo; 15 Seem; 16 Ale; 17 Main; 19 Bare; 21 Desperate; 23 Tint; 24 Fast; 26 She; 27 Ruin; 29 Icon; 32 Salt; 33 Acute; 34 Insult; 35 Revolver; 36 Fedora.

Down: 1 Abuts; 2 Annal; 3 Nays; 4 Aware; 5 Noun; 6 Needle; 9 Mambas; 11 Hop; 12 Women; 13 Benefit; 15 Sip; 16 Are; 18 Astral; 20 Attic; 21 Die; 22 Ran; 23 Thence; 25 Tot; 28 Ultra; 30 Curve; 31 Nears; 32 Sumo; 33 Anon.

Across: 1 Zebra, 4 Sports, 9 Paraiso, 10 Rusty, 11 Tusk, 12 Seaside, 13 Cut, 14 Isla, 16 Iron, 18 Mil, 20 Partido, 21 Aver, 24 Lemon, 25 Scarlet, 26 Sister, 27 Razor.

Down: 1 Zapato, 2 Birds, 3 Apio, 5 Portatil, 6 Rustico, 7 Styles, 8 Worst, 13 Caliente, 15 Shrimps, 17 Apples, 18 Mouse, 19 Gritar, 22 Veloz, 23 Pair.

enol, fern, fine, girn, glen, gone, gown, grin, info, iron, lien, line, ling, lino, lion, loin, lone, long, lorn, noil, noir, rein, ring, wine, wing, wino, worn, wren, elfin, enrol, feign, felon, finer, fling, flown, frown, goner, groin, grown, infer, ingle, liner, lingo, loner, owing, owner, reign, rowen, wring, wrong, finger, florin, fringe, ignore, inflow, legion, linger, longer, lowing, olefin, region, rowing, wigeon, winger, flowing, foreign, fowling, wolfing, forewing, lowering, FLOWERING.

EASY

HARD

