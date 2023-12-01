By Chris King • Updated: 01 Dec 2023 • 1:09

Image from the site of the new Salobreña health centre. Credit: Ayto de Salobreña on Facebook

Work has begun on the new Salobreña health centre, which will be located in the TH1 zone. The building will occupy a usable area of 2,477 m2 over three floors, on a plot totalling 4,500 m2 between the parking and development projects. With a budget of €7.7 million for its construction, a completion time of around 18 months has been allocated under the Primary Care Infrastructure Improvement Plan (MINAP).

Javier Ortega Prados, the mayor of Salobreña, visited the site where the works are already in the first phase of laying the foundation piles. ‘This is undoubtedly one of the most important and expected projects of the municipality, he pointed out’. He acknowledged that: ‘While it is not the location most accepted by the residents, it was the only one possible to meet the demands of a centre of these characteristics’. Ortega also explained the extension of health services that this new centre will bring and asked the Junta de Andalucía to provide the necessary human resources to provide the best assistance to residents and visitors.

As detailed in the report, the new health centre will be an emblematic building, with a strong, modern and recognisable image thanks to its uniqueness and simplicity. It will be a clear reference point for people, easily identifiable and locatable.

It will also be very functional, with 18 consulting rooms, two of them for paediatrics. There will be a multi-purpose room, a breastfeeding room and also a diagnosis room, plus rooms for minor surgery, physiotherapy, electrotherapy, rehabilitation, radiology.

A special area for emergency care with an emergency room and four consulting rooms, a treatment room and an observation room are also included in the project.