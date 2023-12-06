Spanish Activists Protest Against Traditional Ham

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 14:54

Animal rights activists in Las Palmas. Credit: Pacma.es

WITH Christmas fast approaching supermarkets are stocking up with huge portions of jamon (ham), a well-loved yuletide treat in Spain. However, it doesn’t meet with everyone’s approval.

Recently in the Canary Islands, animal activists resorted to shock tactics to get their message across. In a truly international protest, both local and overseas animal welfare activists barbequed a ‘dog’ to provoke a reaction from passer-by.

Activists’ Provocative Stunt

The barbeque stall was festooned with poster proclaiming: ‘If you wouldn’t eat a dog, why eat a pig?’ The purpose of the excercise was to make people boycott what they referred to as ‘cruel’ jamon and perhaps consider a plant-based alternative.

Iris Sanchez, the Coordinator for PACMA Las Palmas, reported varied reactions. ‘There was positive feedback from people who passed by, asking why we did the protest and why we were cooking a dog,’ she said. ‘When we explained it to them, they understood. I don’t think they will become vegan, but it certainly made people think.’

The Debate Over Jamon

Jamon, a hallmark of Spanish cuisine and culture for centuries, is especially prominent during Christmas. The two primary varieties, Jamon Serrano and Jamon Iberico, fetch high prices in supermarkets during the festive season.

However, animal rights groups like PACMA argue that the rearing and slaughtering conditions for pigs are inhumane and contribute to environmental damage, prompting a rise in vegan alternatives among Spaniards.

In PACMA’s own words: ‘We are the Animalist Party with the Environment , the only Spanish political party that works for the defense of animals, the environment and people.’

Mixed Reactions

Modelled after a PETA event in Sydney, Australia, the Gran Canaria protest aimed to promote compassion over the slaughter during Christmas.

An encounter with a local hamburger stand owner was particularly striking for activist Anabel Perez. ‘It was very significant to me that the owner… approached us, almost begging us to move a few metres away,’ she recounted.

‘He even said that he himself was impressed by what we were doing and that although it made him feel sorry for the animals, after all, it was his livelihood.’

Martinez, an activist, stressed the importance of plant-based diets for both peace and health. Yet, the performance did not resonate with all, as some passersby expressed their disagreement vocally.