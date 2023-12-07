Which Supermarkets Are Open On Immaculate Conception Day?

By John Ensor •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 20:12
Image of supermarket.
Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com
IN Spain December 8, observed as the Immaculate Conception Day, is a significant religious and national holiday in Spain.
This year, amidst the festivities, the supermarket sector faces a decision: to open or close their doors, balancing between tradition and consumer needs, writes Telecinco.
Carrefour
Carrefour, a major player in the Spanish retail market, boasts a variety of formats, from large hypermarkets to smaller express stores. Especially on December 8, many of its outlets stay open, though with possibly altered timings.
It is important that customers check the specific hours of their nearest store on the Carrefour website or through their store finder, as they may have reduced hours.
Lidl
Lidl, known for its German roots, adapts well to the Spanish holiday calendar, frequently keeping its stores open on holidays, including December 8. Opening hours might be shortened, often starting at 10:00 am. The company advises checking their online store locator for precise operational hours on this day.
AhorraMas and Hipercor
AhorraMas and Hipercor, though not consistently, might open some of their stores on December 8. They suggest that customers should verify the hours locally or through their websites. Here you can check the AhorraMas establishments and here the Hipercor.’
Aldi and Alcampo
Both Aldi and Alcampo, significant names in the supermarket industry, adjust their hours based on location and local regulations on holidays. It is common for them to have special opening and closing hours on December 8, which highlights the importance of checking their schedules in advance.
DIA Supermarkets
DIA supermarkets, recognised for their accessibility and coverage, also open during holidays with special hours on December 8. This chain is a favourite for quick and nearby shopping needs.
Mercadona Supermarkets
Contrastingly, Mercadona supermarkets adhere to a policy of remaining closed on Sundays and holidays. Regrettably, they will not be open on the Day of the Immaculate Conception.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.