Which Supermarkets Are Open On Immaculate Conception Day?

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 20:12

Image of supermarket. Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

IN Spain December 8, observed as the Immaculate Conception Day, is a significant religious and national holiday in Spain.

This year, amidst the festivities, the supermarket sector faces a decision: to open or close their doors, balancing between tradition and consumer needs, writes Telecinco.

Carrefour

Carrefour, a major player in the Spanish retail market, boasts a variety of formats, from large hypermarkets to smaller express stores. Especially on December 8, many of its outlets stay open, though with possibly altered timings.

It is important that customers check the specific hours of their nearest store on the Carrefour website or through their store finder, as they may have reduced hours.

Lidl

Lidl, known for its German roots, adapts well to the Spanish holiday calendar, frequently keeping its stores open on holidays, including December 8. Opening hours might be shortened, often starting at 10:00 am. The company advises checking their online store locator for precise operational hours on this day.

AhorraMas and Hipercor

AhorraMas and Hipercor, though not consistently, might open some of their stores on December 8. They suggest that customers should verify the hours locally or through their websites. Here you can check the AhorraMas establishments and here the Hipercor.’

Aldi and Alcampo

Both Aldi and Alcampo, significant names in the supermarket industry, adjust their hours based on location and local regulations on holidays. It is common for them to have special opening and closing hours on December 8, which highlights the importance of checking their schedules in advance.

DIA Supermarkets

DIA supermarkets, recognised for their accessibility and coverage, also open during holidays with special hours on December 8. This chain is a favourite for quick and nearby shopping needs.

Mercadona Supermarkets

Contrastingly, Mercadona supermarkets adhere to a policy of remaining closed on Sundays and holidays. Regrettably, they will not be open on the Day of the Immaculate Conception.