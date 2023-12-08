Mark Your Calendar: Carlos Alcaraz Cup Confirmed

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 16:26

Carlos Alcaraz headlines a charity showdown in Murcia! Image: carm.es

THE first Carlos Alcaraz Cup is set to take place on December 28, featuring a charitable match between the El Palmar tennis sensation and Roberto Bautista.

Witness the Carlos Alcaraz Cup: A Day of Tennis and Charity in Murcia

The Palacio de Deporte in Murcia will host this family-friendly event, including a wheelchair tennis match and a mixed doubles game among promising young players from the region. Ticket sales kick off on Tuesday, December 12 available through the compralaentrada.com website, starting at €5.

Carlos Alcaraz will compete in a charity match facing off against tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut. Bautista, a winner of eleven ATP titles and former world top 10 player, is Alcaraz’s teammate in the Davis Cup and one of Spain’s finest tennis players.

Alcaraz’s Return to Murcia for a Good Cause

The event marks the inception of the Carlos Alcaraz Cup, organised by the Region of Murcia and the Tennis Federation of the Region of Murcia. The aim is to celebrate Christmas with a day of tennis, festivity, and family, while also showing appreciation to El Palmar’s rising tennis star. This marks Alcaraz’s first match in the Murcia region since reaching the pinnacle of this sport, despite his packed schedule as the Wimbledon champion and current world number 2. This exhibition will be specifically tailored for the youngest fans. All proceeds from this event will go towards charitable causes.

