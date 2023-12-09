Community Comments – 2005

By EWN • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 10:46

THIS past week, food has caught the imagination of readers of Euro Weekly News and the two hot topics were the launch of the new M&S Spanish Chorizo Paella Croquetas and the love that readers seem to have for Spanish Christmas favourite Roscón de Reyes.

Some of the comments on the croquetas veered back to Jamie Oliver and his proposed use of chorizo in paella and the outcry from Spanish food writers decrying it and a selection follows;

Oh yes they are right up my street!!

Samantha Idle

Firstly there is no potato in a croquette. It’s just a bechamel, thick and creamy. All M&S are doing is making a chorizo ​​croqueta (not uncommon these days in modern bars) more cheaply by padding it out with rice. I won’t be rushing to try it.

Liz Kirkham

Looks good to me.

Teresa Tracy Ramsey

Well. The jury is out here. Not sure of the combination but I love paella and I love croquetas. But it does feel a bit disrespectful. Still Fusion food is a thing.

Roisin Maire Stephenson

It’s really a simple wording mistake by them. Don’t write Spanish on them. They don’t make that flavour here, so it’s not Spanish. Maybe it’s Spanish ingredients.

Gordon O’Keeffe

Hand made in Spain? Where in Spain would they make this rubbish.

Doug Haynes

Sounds good to me

Sue Peers

What a load of crap! That is not Spanish cuisine just another abuse of traditional food from another country that’s full of crap! Why don’t they promote healthy food? And the benefits of the Mediterranean diet!

Christina Ford

Don’t worry Spain, it shall not pass my lips!

Stevie Rayner

As an ex M&S man, now living in Mojacar, I think they look brilliant

Gerry Diamond

I’ve never heard of, or seen or tasted this concocted dish in Spain. But if people buy it and like it, then good luck to them. What’s the Spanish equivalent of Delhi Belly?

Kevin Barber

Chorizo ​​Paella what is that?? Can’t beat a proper Paella, I will not forsake my home country’s national dish

Kathy Hyett

Paella can have anything in it, it is a working man’s dish, made with whatever is to hand. Sometimes just vegetables, just fish, in the hills they use squirrel, up until about 25 and ago they sold skinned rats in some carniceros, for paella. Rabbit is also very common…there is on one recipe

Alex Murdoch

What on earth is a chorizo ​​paella anyway. A complete mystery here in Mallorca. No doubt the same in Spain. Ridiculous!

Charmaine Mockett