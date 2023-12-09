Google launches clever new Gemini AI

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 12:25

Artificial Intelligence. Image via Shutterstock.

AMID an increasingly crowded AI market, Google has launched a new Artificial Intelligence model that the company claims can think for itself.

This comes as other AI models like OpenAI’s Chat GPT have been criticised for their tendency to fabricate information, or “hallucinate,” as experts call it.

Google’s new AI model

Google’s new AI model, called Gemini, reportedly has advanced “reasoning capabilities” beyond those of other AI models, BBC reports. Google boss Sundar Pichai made bold claims about the tech giant’s new model, which comes on the heels of Google’s previous AI model, Bard, which failed to answer simple questions at its own publicity event.

The company has suggested that Gemini can outperform human experts in a variety of intelligence tests, and Pichai called its development a “new era” for AI, the BBC writes.

Gemini is what is known in the AI world as “foundational model,” meaning it is not being sold as a product but will instead be integrated into Google’s already existing products, like its search engine.

The launch comes amid turmoil in the AI world, with the rapid firing and rehiring of OpenAI executive Sam Altman in the course of just a few days. OpenAI plans to release a new version of its AI model next year, with Altman describing the current software as a “quaint relative” to the coming updated version.