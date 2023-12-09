King Felipe OF Spain Visits Argentina To Meet New President

By John Ensor •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 17:19
King Felipe VI arriving at Buenos Aires.
Credit: Casa de S.M. el Rey
TODAY, the King of Spain travelled to attend the Inauguration of the President-Elect of the Argentine Republic, Javier Gerardo Milei.
On Saturday, December 9, King Felipe VI prepared to meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s president-elect, in Buenos Aires, just before the official inauguration scheduled for tomorrow.
The meeting between Felipe VI and Milei will take place at the Palacio San Martin, the Argentinian Foreign Ministry’s hub.
Before the king meets the president-elect, Felipe VI is scheduled to visit Alberto Fernandez, the outgoing president, at the presidential residence of Los Olivos, as confirmed by sources from the House of the King.
Arriving on Saturday morning, King Felipe VI was accompanied by Juan Fernandez Trigo, Secretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World. This visit marks his first representation of Spain at an Argentine leader’s inauguration since ascending the throne in June 2014.
Additionally, on Saturday, the King will engage with members of the Spanish community in Argentina at the Spanish Embassy.
This Sunday will see Felipe VI attending the official power transfer ceremony in Congress, where Milei is set to take his oath.
Following this, an inaugural ceremony at the Casa Rosada will feature Milei delivering his first presidential address.
The event will also see attendance from regional leaders such as Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena.
Interestingly, this is in stark contrast to 2015, when Felipe VI’s father, Juan Carlos I, represented Spain at Mauricio Macri’s inauguration, and in 2019, at Fernandez’s inauguration, the then-president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, attended.
Vox’s president, Santiago Abascal, will also be present, having previously praised Milei for his ‘great electoral victory’ and expressing optimism for Argentina’s future.
Milei secured his presidential position on November 19 in a second-round victory over Peronist candidate Sergio Massa, who had garnered support from Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
