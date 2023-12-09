Lucky Austrian scores EuroMillions jackpot

By Cole Sinanian •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 13:12
The Euromillions lottery hit an astronomical jackpot this weekend. Photo credit: GERARD BOTTINO / shutterstock.com
ONE incredibly lucky person woke up on Saturday morning with a bit more cash to spare – £201 million more to be exact. The winner of one of the largest EuroMillions jackpots in history is somewhere in Austria, lottery officials have said, while the second-highest prize, a mere £1,191,020, may have as many as five winners.
National Lottery officials told The Mirror on December 8 that three of those winners are located in the UK. The remaining two could be in any of the participating countries, which include Ireland, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, or Switzerland. To win the second prize, players must match all five numbers and one Lucky Star. Tickets must be purchased before 19:30, and players can still take home cash even if they don’t win the top prizes.
The jackpot is won, true, but in the UK, a ticket purchase will also enter you into the national Millionaire Maker raffle. If your code is picked, you’ll become a millionaire overnight. Yesterday’s winning code was VQDM43160, reports Daily Mail.
Such a jackpot is life changing, especially when you consider that hit songwriters Ed Sheeran and Rod Stewart have net fortunes of just £200 million, less than this weekend’s lucky winner. With £201 million in your pocket the possibilities are endless. Maybe it’s 500 Rolls Royce Phantoms that tickles your fancy. Or perhaps you’d rather bag a handful of Caribbean islands instead. With such a fortune you could spend lavishly and still have some cash left to invest.
Friday’s £201 million prize is among the largest payouts in history. The UK’s past highest jackpots include £170,221,000 in October 2019, whose winner was kept anonymous. Some winners have used their newfound fortunes to invest in their communities. In 2011 Largs, North Ayrshire couple Colin and Chris Weir took home a whopping £161,653,000 prize, at the time the biggest jackpot in UK history. Colin Weir used part of his prize to invest in his favourite football club, Patrick Thistle. He ultimately acquired 55 per cent of the club’s shares, whose ownership was passed directly into the hands of the community upon Mr. Weir’s passing in 2019.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.