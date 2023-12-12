By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:27

Sky High Success: Spanish Airports Soar to Record Passenger Numbers in November. Image: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com.

The Aena network’s Spanish airports achieved a remarkable milestone in November 2023, setting an all-time record for the month with 19,743,455 passengers.

This figure represents a substantial 12.1 per cent increase compared to November 2022 and a noteworthy 7.6 per cent surge from 2019, the previous record year before the onset of the pandemic.

During November 2023, Aena managed a total of 173,967 aircraft movements, marking a 7 per cent rise from the same period in 2022.

Cargo operations were equally robust, with 102,374 tonnes transported, reflecting a robust 13.9 per cent increase over the previous year.

Breaking down the passenger figures, 19,678,310 were commercial passengers, underscoring a robust industry recovery.

Notably, 12,871,188 passengers opted for international flights, demonstrating a notable 16.2 per cent increase from November 2022.

Domestic flights also experienced growth, with 6,807,122 passengers, a 5.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

For the year-to-date period ending in November 2023, Aena recorded a total of 263,007,328 passengers, marking a significant 16.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent increase over 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Aircraft movements for the same period totalled 2,227,550, indicating an 8.2 per cent growth compared to 2022.

Cargo transport remained robust, with 979,948 tonnes, a commendable 7 per cent increase from the same period in the previous year.

The breakdown of passenger numbers across key airports in November is noteworthy.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led with 4,841,970 passengers, an impressive 8.8 per cent growth from the previous year.

This was closely followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, recording 3,831,469 passengers, an 18.1 per cent increase compared to 2022.

In terms of operations, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas again took the lead with 31,992 movements, a 5.1 per cent increase over 2022.

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat followed with 25,169 flights, reflecting a notable 15.5 per cent growth.

Other airports, including Gran Canaria, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife Sur, and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, also experienced increases ranging from 4.9 per cent to 18.1 per cent in total landings and take-offs during November 2023.