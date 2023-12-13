Christmas Donkey

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 21:19
Charity fundraiser
Photo: Donkey Dreamland
JUST a few days to go until the Donkey Dreamland fun day of Christmas vibes for old and young! With lots of seasonal activities including workshops and live music, delicious food and drinks, and stalls from local vendors where you’ll be able to get your last gifts, this is set to be the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit!
It’s on Saturday, December 16 from 10am until 4pm, entry is a donation: adults €10 and children over 3 €5. Here are some of the free activities you can enjoy on the day:
Kids Activities
Ginger breadman decoration
Christmastree garland decoration
Colour your donkey mask
Write your letter to Santa
Adult activities
Christmas cocktail workshop
Jams & Pickles workshop
Interaction with the donkeys
Christmas musical challenge game
There will be plentiful food and drinks including: Burritos (vegan and vegetarian) for €4; a tapas selection, (4 tapas per per plate) again €4; Vegan arepas Venezuelan style €3. Mulled Christmas wine €3, beer, wine and cava at just €2 and many other drinks including: Moroccan authentic tea, Chai tea and hot chocolate.
There will be live music by Rocio Star, a book signing by Bill Anderson, a raffle and a charity auction. Go along and support Donkey Dreamland, the charity which provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, a safe place where injured or unwanted donkeys are cared for in a home for life. See the website, www.donkeydreamland.com for location and contact details.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.