Christmas Donkey

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 21:19

Charity fundraiser Photo: Donkey Dreamland

JUST a few days to go until the Donkey Dreamland fun day of Christmas vibes for old and young! With lots of seasonal activities including workshops and live music, delicious food and drinks, and stalls from local vendors where you’ll be able to get your last gifts, this is set to be the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit!

It’s on Saturday, December 16 from 10am until 4pm, entry is a donation: adults €10 and children over 3 €5. Here are some of the free activities you can enjoy on the day:

Kids Activities

Ginger breadman decoration

Christmastree garland decoration

Colour your donkey mask

Write your letter to Santa

Adult activities

Christmas cocktail workshop

Jams & Pickles workshop

Interaction with the donkeys

Christmas musical challenge game

There will be plentiful food and drinks including: Burritos (vegan and vegetarian) for €4; a tapas selection, (4 tapas per per plate) again €4; Vegan arepas Venezuelan style €3. Mulled Christmas wine €3, beer, wine and cava at just €2 and many other drinks including: Moroccan authentic tea, Chai tea and hot chocolate.

There will be live music by Rocio Star, a book signing by Bill Anderson, a raffle and a charity auction. Go along and support Donkey Dreamland, the charity which provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, a safe place where injured or unwanted donkeys are cared for in a home for life. See the website, www.donkeydreamland.com for location and contact details.