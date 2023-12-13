The 13 Yule Lads of Iceland

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 21:20

The 13 Yule Lads! Credit: Commons/dinosaurbear

UNLESS you are lucky enough to have been born an Icelander, or have lived there through the Christmas season, you probably won’t have heard of the Yule Lads.

There, on that tiny island in the north Atlantic, live 13 Christmas men, who take turns visiting the children during the 13 nights before Christmas. The Icelandic children, of course, know to expect these visitors, and always leave a shoe in their bedroom window in the hope that, as long as they have been good, there will be a present left in it from the Yule Lads. If, however, they have been misbehaved, they will receive a potato!

These brothers are from a large family of trolls. They were all born on the same night, centuries ago, and still live together to this day with their mother, Gryla, their father, Leppaluoi and their overgrown ‘Christmas cat’, who has developed an appetite for eating naughty children!

So the legend goes, one by one they are let out into the night, visiting the children as they sleep. The first to arrive on December 12 is Stekkjarstaur, the oldest of the brothers. He has an appetite for cheese, milk and Christmas cookies, so be sure to leave him those as an offering!

Then comes Giljagaur, on December 13. He is the biggest of all the brothers, and enjoys a good meaty treat!

Next to visit is Stufur on December 14. He is known for being charming and adores sweet biscuits!

Then comes the ‘spoon licker’, Pvorusleikir on December 15. He will accept any spoons as offerings, as well as a glass of milk.

Pottaslekikir is next, on December 16, quick witted and strong minded, he is known for having the biggest sweet tooth of all the brothers!

You might not notice this next brother arrive, as he renowned for being sneaky. Askasleikir’s day is December 17, and he can’t resist a good old fashioned yoghurt!

The musical man, Hurdaskellir, dances through on December 18. He loves to make a song out of anything, and will gladly accept Christmas cookies as an offering.

The next brother, Skyrgamur, comes on December 19, or does he? He’s not sure! He often gets confused, and children can never be quite sure what he will leave as a present in their shoe!

A jolly lad follows on December 20, Bjughakraekir. A lovely lighthearted brother, who is always in a good mood and easy to please, accepting any offering that he is left.

As Christmas day draws closer, the creative creature, Gluggagaegir, makes his appearance on Decemer 21. He loves bright patterns and any type of art! He also has a liking for pancakes, so be sure to leave him some.

The door sniffer (yes you read that right) comes next on December 22. Gattapefur has a high sense of smell and relishes in the different whiffs of Christmas! Just make sure your shoes aren’t smelly, or he’ll be off like a shot!

On December 23, the brother with the big hook, Ketkrokur arrives. He’s big, he’s bold, and he loves a bit of meat! He uses his hook to grab any juicy joints that are in his reach.

Finally, the night before Christmas brings the last Yule Lad, Kertasnikir. Known as the ‘candle beggar’ he loves to eat candles, so if you notice any teeth marks, don’t be alarmed! Leave him your favourite burning wax, and he will be sure to leave you a final fun gift, before the big day arrives!

This Icelandic folklore of the Yule Lads is a fascinating part of the country’s rich cultural heritage, and their playful spirit and love of mischief continue to delight children and adults alike to this day.