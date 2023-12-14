Couple’s Savings Vanish In Elaborate Correos Scam

By John Ensor • Updated: 14 Dec 2023 • 17:18

Correos sign. Credit: Domicile Media/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered how safe your bank savings really are? Lucas and his partner recently faced everyone’s worst nightmare.

On Thursday, December 14, EWN received an email from Lucas who is a client of the Spanish bank Revolut. Lucas revealed how he and his fiance were the victims of an elaborate scam.

Lucas takes up the story which all started with a message he received on Wednesday, December 6. The couple were expecting a delivery of ceramic mugs: ‘I received a text message from Correos asking me to update my delivery details. I clicked the link and entered my name, address and phone number.’ But crucially he added, ‘No bank details.’

Scam Unfolds With Unauthorised Transactions

However, by Monday, December 11, Lucas awoke to a shocking discovery in which 10 transactions totalling $7,648 (€7,000) had been made from his account to a small travel agency in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

Additionally, three more transactions were attempted before Revolut froze his card and marked the activities as suspicious.

Despite a gruelling 16-hour interaction with Revolut’s ‘chat help’, and promises of a callback that never materialised, Lucas has been left without answers. The following day, Revolut’s response added to their distress, stating that no fraudulent activity was detected on the account.

Authorities And Bank Offer No Resolution

After reaching out to the police, Banco de España, and the European Central Bank, Lucas reported that ‘ No one could help me.’

This financial loss, which including their wedding savings, has had a profound impact on the couple: ‘I’ve lost everything and my fiance has suffered several panic attacks due to stress. She has never had them before.’

Their last hope involved contacting the Cambodian travel agency directly, Lucas received an email which confirmed the fraud. Yet, Revolut’s stance remained unhelpful, advising them to resolve the issue with the merchant.

This incident raises serious questions about the security measures and customer support provided by financial institutions in fraud cases. Lucas and his fiance’s plight is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities customers face in the digital age.