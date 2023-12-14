By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Dec 2023
Snowflakes in the Air: Unwrapping the Mystery of a White Christmas in the UK. Image: Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com.
Christmas and snow go hand in hand for many, with iconic references in Bing Crosby’s classic tune and picturesque scenes on movies, advent calendars, and Christmas cards.
The Met Office, entrusted with defining a white Christmas in the UK, adheres to a charmingly simple criterion: the sighting of a single snowflake falling within the 24-hour window of December 25.
In days of yore, the honour of determining a white Christmas was reserved for a solitary location, the Met Office building in London.
However, as interest in betting on this wintry spectacle grew, the tradition expanded its horizons.
Now, the roster includes diverse sites such as Buckingham Palace, Belfast (Aldergrove Airport), Aberdeen (Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen FC), Edinburgh (Castle), Coronation Street in Manchester, and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
Christmas in the United Kingdom marks just the onset of the snow season. Statistical trends reveal a higher likelihood of snowfall between January and March rather than in December.
On average, December experiences 3.9 days of snow or sleet, while January sees 5.3 days, February boasts 5.6 days, and March records 4.2 days.
So, as we anticipate the festive season, the question lingers: Will a snowflake grace the landscape on December 25, ushering in the enchantment of a white Christmas?
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
