Could Spain Have The Answer To Illegal Migration?

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 17:57

Success in combating illegal migration. Credit: interior.gob.es

The issue of illegal migration to European countries seems unsurmountable. However, recent developments in Spain’s approach towards the problem could suggest a possible answer.

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, recently announced a remarkable reduction in illegal arrivals to the Canary Islands.

Strategic Deployment Yields Results

The deployment of the State Security Forces in Senegal, initiated two months ago, has led to a notable 46 per cent drop in illegal migration to the Canary Islands.

This successful operation resulted in the interception of 59 boats and 7,213 individuals off the coasts of Senegal and Gambia. Grande-Marlaska highlighted the crucial role of the CN-235 maritime surveillance plane, stationed in Dakar since October 17, and the Beechcraft Super King Air 350i, which conducted patrol duties from the Canary Islands for 45 days.

Focus On Cooperation And Safety

Grande-Marlaska dismissed the notion of ‘magic solutions’ for managing immigration. Instead, he emphasised the significance of working closely with countries of origin and transit of migration in combating human trafficking mafias as ‘The most effective way to prevent illegal arrivals, and most importantly, to prevent deaths at sea,’ he said, underscores the human aspect of the migration issue.

European Collaboration And Shared Responsibility

During his speech, Grande-Marlaska extended gratitude to European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, for her role in transforming the perception of migration in Europe from a threat to a challenge.

He emphasised the need for a common migration pact, stating, ‘The border limits of Spain are also the borders of Europe, and migration must be a responsibility shared by the 27 Member States and not only by the countries of first entry.’

This comment was made following a meeting in Gran Canaria attended by key figures including President Fernando Clavijo, Ministers Angel Víctor Torres and Elma Saiz, Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration of Belgium, Nicole de Moor, and Government delegate Anselmo Pestana.

Enhanced Coordination

Grande-Marlaska also praised the coordination between administrations in managing migration in the Canary Islands. He referred to the five meetings of the Coordination Authority for Immigration in the Canary Islands as ‘a very useful forum to consolidate and grease the mechanisms and procedures of collaboration in immigration matters.’

Following the meeting, the European Commissioner was scheduled to visit the Canary Islands Regional Coordination Centre of the Guardia Civil and the Temporary Attention Centre for Foreigners (CATE) in Barranco Seco, managed by the National Police, where the initial reception of migrants is conducted.